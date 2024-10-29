Spellbound: the new Netflix cartoon from the creator of Toy Story and Shrek, the trailer and when it comes out

Spellbound – The spell is the new Netflix animated film ready to conquer everyone. It is an epic adventure that tells the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious daughter of the rulers of Lumbria, who must undertake a dangerous mission to save her family and the kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. The film, with the Italian voices of Massimo Ranieri, Gigi & Ross and Arianna Craviotto, and with Sissi (from Amici) who interprets Princess Ellian’s songs, is directed by Vicky Jenson, the director of Shrek and animated by Skydance Animation. While the soundtrack is by the same composer of the songs from Beauty and the Beast, Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater (Rapunzel – The Twist of the Tower).

The screenplay for Spellbound is by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda, while the production is entrusted to John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson for Skydance Animation.

Spellbound – The spell: the plot

On the eve of her fifteenth birthday, Ellian is expected to celebrate like a queen. Instead, the tenacious daughter of the rulers of Lumbria hides a secret: a mysterious spell has transformed her parents, Queen Ellsmere and King Solon, into monsters. When the two creatures escape from the palace, panic spreads throughout the kingdom and Ellian finds herself having to undertake a courageous mission to undo the spell before it’s too late. However, the young woman soon discovers that even if she succeeds, her family may never be the same again.

Who are the Italian voice actors

In the film Spellbound, Massimo Ranieri lends his voice to the characters of Bolinar and Flink, while Gigi and Ross dub Luno and Sunny respectively. Arianna Craviotto will be the speaking voice of Princess Ellian, with Sissi interpreting the songs of the same character .

The voices in the original version

Spellbound boasts an extraordinary voice cast in the original version that includes Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess.

Spellbound – The Enchantment: when it comes out on Netflix

The new Netflix cartoon will be released on November 22nd.

Spellbound – The spell: the official trailer