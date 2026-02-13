Spider-Noir: revealed (double) teaser trailer and release date of the series with Nicholas Cage out on Prime Video

For those who love the Marvel universe, an interesting novelty is coming to Prime Video (and not to Disney+): Spider-Noir, a live-action series with Nicholas Cage, in his first leading role in a TV series. The series, given the old-fashioned setting, will be available in both black and white and color. Here are the previews on the plot and the cast, the release date of the series and the first teaser trailer revealed by Prime Video, also both in black and white and in color, as well as the images of the series that you can find in the two galleries at the bottom of this article.

What Spider-Noir is about

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir”. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a disgraced veteran private investigator in 1930s New York, who following a deeply personal tragedy is forced to deal with his past as the city’s only superhero.

The cast of Spider-Noir

The cast includes Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage, Emmy Award winner Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed the first two episodes, of which he is also executive producer. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse team: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller are executive producers for their production company “Lord Miller”, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal is also executive producer of the series for Pascal Pictures.

Spider Noir characters

Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) – Ben Reilly was once the superhero known as “The Spider”. After a personal tragedy, he abandoned his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could convince this disgraced private investigator to abandon the role of the everyman and put on the mask again.

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) – A passionate journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York, despite the odds. He’s willing to do whatever it takes for his career and his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) – The top star of New York’s most exclusive nightclub. It might seem like she’s only thinking about herself, but the reality is more complex than it seems.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez) – Ben Reilly’s intelligent, determined, and loyal secretary. He wants to help his boss and his small business succeed, and he has no problem speaking the truth to those in charge.

When Spider-Noir comes out

All 8 episodes will be available globally on Prime Video starting Wednesday, May 27, two days after the US release on MGM+.

The teaser trailer in “Authentic Black and White” of Spider Noir

;

Spider-Noir “True-Hue Color” teaser trailer

The first images of Spider Noir in black and white

Spider Noir: the first images of the Prime Video series with Nicolas Cage – black/white version



The first images of Spider Noir in color