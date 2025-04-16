Spotify Down, problems reported in Italy and all over the world: what happens and the disservices of the app

Apparently Spotify It is affected by malfunctions for numerous users in Italy. The reports, according to the data collected by Downdetector (a collaborative portal that monitors the disservices of the main online services), quickly multiplied starting from about 14:00, exceeding the 4,600 over a very short time. The main problems concern the Connection to serversThe login el ‘Access to the official website. In particular, beyond the 70% of users reported the impossibility of connecting to Spotify serverthat is, the central systems that allow you to access musical content. The situation seems to involve various areas of Italy, with a greater concentration of reports from cities such as Milan, Rome, Naples, Bologna, Palermo And Perugia. At the moment the causes of Spotify’s Down are unknown. The company specified on X who is aware of the problem and is at work to solve it.

What the new Down of Spotify consists

Based on the analysis of the time graphic designer of Downdetectorit is observed that until the early afternoon the platform did not record any anomaly. Then, around the 14:30a sudden and significant increase in reports has been detected, with a peak that exceeded 4,600. This type of trend usually indicates a generalized dysfunction and not a simple localized problem, as could happen due to the home internet connection or a malfunction of individual users. The fact that the peak has been so clear and concentrated in a very short period of time suggests an internal problem with Spotify systems, perhaps linked to an error on the servers or a software update not successful. But in the absence of official statements by the company it is difficult to understand what the problem originated.

Deepening the data, the 72% of the reports concerns Difficulty connection to servers. This means that many of you cannot access musical content or that the application remains blocked during loading. The servers are IT structures that manage communication between your device and the online service: if they do not work correctly, it is impossible to listen to streaming music. Another 15% of users found login problemsthat is, the impossibility of accessing your account by inserting the credentials. Finally, the 13% of the reports concerns the website, which in some cases is unreachable or not correctly loaded its contents.

As for the geographical distribution of the disservice, the interactive map shows how the reports come from all over the national territory. The most affected areas include northern Italy, with Milan, Turin, Venice And Bolognabut also the center, with Rome And Perugiaand the South, with Naples, Bari, Catania And Palermo. This confirms that the problem is not limited to a single area, but affects the entire infrastructure that Italy serves.

Credit: Downdetector.



What to do during Spotify’s Down

It is important to specify that, in situations like this, reinstall the app or modify the settings of the device rarely leads to a solution, precisely because it is a upstream problem, that is, in the central Spotify systems. The best thing to do is monitor the official channels of the company (such as profile x or website, if accessible) e wait for the correct functioning of the service to be restored.