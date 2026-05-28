In the future we will be able to use the IO App to make reports to the Carabinieri via smartphone

Image generated with AI for illustrative purposes only.



In the not too distant future we will be able to submit formal complaints to the Carabinieri directly from your smartphone, via the IO app. The novelty emerged during the Trento Economics Festival 2026, from the declarations of the General Commander of the Force, Salvatore Luongo. The number one of the Carabinieri explained: «We receive on average 2.3 million complaints. We asked ourselves what we can do to take advantage of technology and speed up the system». The solution was announced shortly afterwards by Luongo himself: «Through the IO app you can file a complaint». Naturally, it will continue to be possible to continue to submit complaints in the barracks and stations, but the possibility of accessing this service also in digital form could present several advantages, which we will see shortly.

The benefits of digital complaints

The weapon manages on average 2.3 million reports every year: by moving part of this flow to the digital platform, they will be able to eliminate approximately 61 million hours dedicated to repetitive bureaucratic activitiesfreeing up precious time for field investigations. The benefits also extend to environmental sustainability: an estimated saving of 110 million sheets of paper and, consequently, one reduction of 110,000 tonnes of CO₂.

The barracks and stations in the area will however remain fully operational. Digital is thought of as an enhancement of human capabilities, not as a replacement for them.

An increasingly virtual crime

There crime is changing its skinthis is evident. Less visible, relatively less violent, increasingly oriented towards virtual channels and the infiltration of the legal economy. To counter it, the Army is investing in training in the disciplines STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and strengthening the collaborations with the university world.

Understanding data analysis and digital markets is now essential to monitor illicit financial flows and cryptocurrency transactions, which have become favored tools for money laundering by organized crime. The results can already be seen: in the solo 2025anti-mafia activities have led to seizures for over 168 million euros ea confiscations for 44 million euros.

A two-level investigative model

To operate in such complex scenarios, the Carabinieri adopt a two-level investigative model: on the one hand the widespread network of local stations, on the other a specialized national command center in Rome, equipped with integrated databases and artificial intelligence systems for the analysis of risk profiles and the reconstruction of illicit flows.

Training has also evolved. Alongside the theoretical lessons in the Army Schools, the so-called on-the-job training alternate moments of study to periods of immediate operational service. In the departments of excellence – like the RES and the ROS – the military develops advanced skills in digital forensics (forensic information technology applied to the analysis of digital evidence for trial purposes) and in molecular genetics for DNA analyses.

In short, from these considerations it is clear that the fight against crime now increasingly involves new technologies.