Spotify in Italy introduces translations and lyrics of songs even offline: how to activate the function

Spotify is rolling out an update to its app that will allow you to translate song lyrics even when you are offlineintegrating this innovation into a broad rethinking of the “Texts” function. Users will not only be able to have theaccess to texts in offline mode (currently only concerns Premium plan subscribers), but they will also be able to read the words of the songs in the language set on their device. Thanks to a small aesthetic change to the Spotify app for Android and iPhone, the lyrics are easier to find: they appear in a box on the song playback screen.

The stated objective of the music streaming giant is to facilitate the understanding of the songs and increase the involvement of listeners, but in the background there is certainly also the strategy to increasingly differentiate the free experience from the subscription one.

The translation of the songs on Spotify

Lyrics are probably one of the most popular features among Spotify users. Music enthusiasts know this well: having the lyrics of a song under your nose allows you to learn it more quickly, understand all the terms used by the artist and delve deeper into the meaning inherent in the song being played. Precisely for this reason Spotify has worked in recent years to make this experience more complete, also overcoming difficulties related to licenses and the various legal agreements necessary to be able to show the lyrics. After an initial phase in which the platform lagged behind its competitors, the service introduced i texts in real time on a global scale in 2021after tests started already in 2019 and a previous collaboration with Genius which only offered excerpts and curiosities “behind the texts”.

The translations of the textswhich appeared for the first time in 2022today represent the most evident step towards truly global listening. Initially available in just over 25 marketsthey come now extended worldwide. When a translation is present, we can activate it by touching a dedicated icon in the lyrics screen: the translated version appears immediately below the original text, without replacing it. The language chosen automatically depends on the one set on the device, but it is always possible to return to the original version. This mechanism makes accessible songs in different languages without forcing us to look for external explanations or approximate translations, thus promoting a more direct understanding of the content.

The most relevant news for many Premium users, however, is the offline text availability. When we download a song or playlist for offline listening, lyrics are also saved automatically. The possibility of using a function without being connected to the Internet, for example on the subway, on a plane or in areas with poor signal, will certainly be appreciated by those who often find themselves in situations that prevent free access to the Internet. In the past, even with downloaded music, the lyrics often remained inaccessible; now, however, they remain always available, but only for those who pay for the Premium subscription. Spotify clearly focuses on this difference to make the Premium plan more attractive than the free version, which continues to include lyrics but only when you are online.

To complete the work there is a small one interface restyling. The lyrics are no longer hidden in a separate section, but can be recalled by pressing the appropriate wording, which is found immediately under the album cover or under the Canvas (those short looping videos of a few seconds that replace the static cover during the playback of some songs). Regarding this latest news, Spotify explained:

With Lyric Previews, the lyrics now appear directly below the album art or short Canvas clip as the song plays. Early tests suggest that this new layout makes it easier to engage with lyrics and can help listeners return to songs they’ve discovered.

Previews are available globally on Android and iOS devices, for both free and Premium users, and can be turned off from the app menu if you prefer a more minimal interface.

How to access lyrics offline

If you’re wondering How to Access Lyrics Offline on Spotifyyou must meet an important requirement: have a valid Premium subscription. Without this, at least at the time of writing, you will not be able to benefit from reading texts without a connection.

Those who meet the requirement in question can access the texts when offline by following these steps:

When you’re online, search for the song you’re interested in and put it in a playlist. Go to the section Your library. Tap on the symbol arrow pointing down.

In this way, in addition to the music of your favorite songs, the lyrics will also be downloaded.