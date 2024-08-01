Squid Game 2 Coming in December: Release Date Revealed

The anticipation for the release of is growing more and more Squid Game 2 on Netflix. Now we not only have the first images of the new season of the series but we also know when the series will be released on Netflix.

It’s been almost two years since Squid Game debuted on Netflix and the worldwide success that has overwhelmed this South Korean series that, in a very short time, has become part of the most viewed Netflix series ever. A global phenomenon, Squid Game continues to be talked about and many are wondering when the second chapter of this cruel but fascinating series will arrive on Netflix. So far the information on Squid Game 2 there aren’t many yet, except for a few sneak peeks at the fact that it will have a new killer doll and that there will be some welcome returns to the cast, but now we have some huge news about Squid Game 2, first of all the official presentation date.

When is Squid Game 2 coming out on Netflix?

The second season of Squid Game will be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024. In addition, the episodes will be presented in absolute preview on October 31, 2024 during Lucca Comics in the presence of the creator, writer and director of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk himself and the main actors Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun who will meet the fans and reveal to the whole world some news of the highly anticipated second season.

Squid Game Review

What to expect from Squid Game 2’s storyline

The second season of Squid Game will see protagonist Seong Gi-hun trying to destroy the Squid Game system after discovering that the deadly game is ready to continue with new contestants. (Spoiler!) The first season of Squid Game ended with the death of the creator of the hellish squid game and the discovery by Gi-hun, the protagonist of the series, that his companion, the player 001, was the mastermind behind the monstrous stain of death.

Furthermore, the final scene of the survival game saw Gi-hun living in complete poverty despite having won a nice sum with the Squid Game (but money doesn’t make you happy) and, after discovering that the game continued to “recruit” people, the man decides to call the number of the Squid Game business card and threaten the organization to put an end, once and for all, to the game. We can deduce that the protagonist of the series, in the second season, will develop a plan to destroy the game forever using his experience as a player and winner of the Squid Game and will most likely try to re-enter the game to destroy it from within. The creator of the k-drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently revealed that he has a basic plot in mind for the second season of Squid Game, will he be able to surprise us?

Where we left off at the Squid Game finale

Squid Game 2: the first images of the new season

Squid Game 2, the reconfirmed cast and the new characters

In the cast of Squid Game 2 The return of several characters from the first season has been announced, from the main character Lee Jung-jae (in the role of Seong Gi-hun) to Lee Byung-Hun in the role of the Front Man, up to Wi Ha-jun, the policeman Hwang Jun-ho who manages to get into the Squid Game and finally, Gong Yoo will be the salesman who recruits the participants of the Squid Game. There are also several new entries Squid Game 2 as new players of the terrible deadly game of Squid Game: Yim si-wan, Kang- Ha Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun. Three new characters in chapter 2 of Squid Game there are also: Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.

