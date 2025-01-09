Squid Game 2: That detail about the recruiter that no one noticed

Squid Game is the series of the moment. After the debut of the second season last December 26, 2024, the South Korean phenomenon created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is back to being talked about all over the world. There are those who loved the second chapter of this survival game, those who turned up their noses a bit watching the new episodes and those who can’t wait for the third part of the series scheduled for this 2025 to come out.

But if many have focused on the plot implications of Squid Game 2, not as many have noticed some details of its characters and, in particular, one relating to one of the main members of the cast: the recruiter.

Because everyone is talking about the Squid Game recruiter

Let’s start by saying that the Squid Game recruiter was one of the protagonists of this second season of the Netflix series as well as one of the most controversial but also impactful faces of the story. At the center of the first part of season 2, the recruiter, played by South Korean actor Gong Yoo, gave us extraordinary performances and some of the best scenes of this season that will remain forever etched in our memories. But in addition to Gong Yoo’s acting skill, already noticed by the public in the 2016 series Goblin, this actor has a physical peculiarity that accentuates and makes his performances on screen unique. A detail that emerges powerfully on Squid Game but that perhaps not everyone has noticed.

What differentiates Gong Yoo from other actors we are used to seeing on TV is an unusual asymmetry of the eyes which not only allows the actor to be different from all the others but also to play with different facial expressions which are really strong.

The interpreter of the Squid Game recruiter, in fact, manages to have two different expressions on his face at the same time precisely due to the fact that he has one eye lower than the other and smaller than the other. Thus, on one side of the face he can maintain a relaxed and joyful expression while on the other side he can take on a more intense, dramatic or “bad” look, as happens in the case of Squid Game. This is a truly unique physical characteristic that allows Gong Yoo to give the audience extraordinary performances. And many would like a Squid Game spinoff about him.

And you, had you noticed this detail?

The Squid Game 2 review