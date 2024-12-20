Just over two years have passed since the first season of “Squid Game” and in a few days, on December 26, 2024, the highly anticipated new episodes of season 2 of the South Korean TV series written, directed and created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, the 456 player who in the next adventure will do everything possible to stop the organization behind the deadly Squid Game, even rejoining it hellish competition, risking their lives once again. Let’s now discover the complete cast of “Squid Game 2”.

Squid Game 2: the complete cast

Returning to the cast of “Squid Game 2” are Lee Jung-jae, in the role of Gi-hun (player 456 ready to destroy the organization behind the “Squid Game”), Lee Byung-hun, the Front Man of the Squid Game , Wi Ha-jun, undercover cop Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the man in the suit who recruits contestants by playing ddakji on the subway. There is also no shortage of new entries, among which we remember:

Kang Ha-neul is Dae-ho, player 388, a tough and very cunning ex-marine who is described as “a nice trickster, who has a fragile side hidden behind a bold personality”. played a part in the film “Midnight Runners” and acted in the k-drama “Scarlet Heart”.

Park Sung-hoon is Hyun-ju, player 120, a former special forces soldier and a strong and self-confident transgender woman, so much so that she becomes a source of inspiration for her travel companions, who agrees to participate in the “game” in order to pay for the surgical operations that would allow her to fully achieve her goal. Park Sung-hoon played the role of the villain in two K-dramas, namely “The Glory” and “Queen of Tears” (“The queen of tears” in Italian).

Park Gyu-young is No-eul, a former North Korean soldier and defector whose only wish is to hug her son again. He could play the role of guard, given that in the promotional photos he is not wearing the players’ usual clothes. We have already seen Park Gyu-young in the k-dramas “Sweet Home” and “The Devil Judge”.

Choi Seung-hyun (aka Top) is Thanos, player 230, the villain of “Squid Game” season 2 and a former famous rapper, who went bankrupt due to a bad investment in cryptocurrency, eventually going bankrupt. Choi Seung-hyun was part of the band Big Bang, while he appeared in cinema in films such as “The Commitment” and “Iris”.

Yim Si-wan is Myung-gi, player 333, a very popular YouTuber who ended up in the survival game for a cryptocurrency scam that also caused huge economic damage to his followers (among the latter there is also Thanos, the villain of the situation and the ex-partner). Yim Si-wan starred in “Emergency Declaration” and “The Merciless”. Jo Yu-ri, on the other hand, is player 222 and Myung-gi’s ex-girlfriend, described as “independent and tenacious”. The woman, who initially does not know of her ex’s presence in the Squid Game, no longer has any money due to the cryptocurrency scam sponsored by Myung-gi. Jo Yu-ri, we remember, took part in the k-drama “Work Later, Drink Now 2”.

Squid Game 2: the other cast members and characters

In addition to the performers already mentioned, we remind you that among the new entries of “Squid Game 2” there are Lee Jin-uk (Gyeong-seok, player 246 who participates to pay for his daughter’s medical treatment), Yang Dong-geun (Yong- sik, the gambler 007), Kang Ae-sim (Geum-ja, the gambler 149 and Yong-sik’s mother who wants to help her son in debt).

And again: Lee David (Min-su, the player 125 described as shy and insecure), Won Ji-an (​​Se-mi, the player 380 considered “bold and determined”), Roh Jae-won (Nam-gyu , player 124 who becomes Thanos’ henchman), Lee Seo-hwan (Jung-bae, player 390 who already appeared in the first season and is a friend of the protagonist who returns to play for away from debts), Chae Kook-hee (Seon-nyeo, player 044, a shaman who casts curses and makes predictions about the fate of the other contestants).