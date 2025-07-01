Squid Game 3: that final scene explained, because Cate Blanchett appears, the director’s statements

Squid Game made the history of the small screen in 2021 when, shortly after his debut, he became a worldwide phenomenon taking the title of Netflix series most viewed ever. An unprecedented success that pushed the streaming platform to renew the series for two more seasons (although perhaps it was enough to remain in the perfection of the first). In any case, the Squid Game ending came very little on Netflix putting an end to a story that has passionate the whole world.

But did we really understand everything about the Squid Game ending? And what Cate Blanchett did in the final scene.

(Attention spoiler!)

Squid Game 3: the ending (explained)

If you have not yet seen all six episodes of Squid Game 3 stop here because there are a little spoilers.

But let’s start with that final scene, explained. At the end of Squid Game 3 now the game is over, the number 456 player sacrificed himself in the last challenge to save the girl, daughter of number 222, who in the end won the prize pool. In addition, the seat of the Squid Game is finally found by the agent but it is now too late because it has already been focused by the front man who has escaped the girl.

The story is resumed several months after this moment and we see the front hand to go to Los Angeles from the daughter of Gi-Hun, the player 456 protagonist of the series, to leave her personal effects, announce her death and give her a credit card with the money won during her first participation in the game.

After this meeting, the front Man climbs into the car to go away but the scene that is in front is shocking: there is someone who is playing Ddakji, the game of recruiting the Squid game with the red and blue cardboard to be banging on the ground and run. The front man remains disconcerted. In America there is someone who is recruiting participants for an American version of the Squid Game and to do so is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood: Cate Blanchett.

Squid Game 3: because in the end Cate Blanchett appears

But why is Cate Blanchett in the Squid Game final? What does his presence mean at the end of the South Korean series and, in addition, in an important role such as that of recruiter of the Squid Game? Well, it is a clear clue that there will be an American version of the series, probably directed by David Fincher, a voice that has been running for some time. And seeing the Squid Game ending in Los Angeles and Cate Blanchett seems to be a clear reference to what awaits us in the future and to the fact that America wants to take possession of this format and do it your own.

The Squid Game 3 review

Squid Game 3: the director’s statements at the end of the series

To explain the choice to insert Cate Blanchett in the Squid Game final is the same director of the Hwang Dong-Hyuk series who in Tudum revealed that “the choice of a woman as a recruiter would have been much more dramatic and intriguing”. And why really Cate Blanchett among all the actresses of the Star System? Well, according to the South Korean director it is the best thanks to his charisma. “Who doesn’t love her”? He then concluded specifying that, according to him, he would have been the perfect American consideration of Gong Yoo, the South Korean recruiter.

“As we shot the scene he reminded me what it means to be a real talent – the director then added -. With a single look and a few bars he made a hypnotic performance. It was also very good at playing Ddakji, he immediately managed to turn the cardboard and we also managed to turn the whole scene in a single shot”.