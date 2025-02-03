Squid Game, the actress Lee Joo-Sil died

The South Korean actress Lee Joo-Sil, star of the series “Squid Game“, written, directed and conceived by Hwang Dong-Hyuk and distributed all over the world on the Netflix streaming platform, died at the age of 81 in his home in the city of Uijeongbu. The news of the disappearance was reported by the edition Online of the South Korean newspaper “The Chosun Ilbo”.

Lee Joo-Sil’s career

Born in 1944, Lee Joo-Sil had started his career as an actress in the sixties with roles in theatrical productions and as a voice actress, before obtaining a constant series of roles in South Korean films and TVs. In addition to appearing in “Squid Game”, he also starred in the Zombie “Train to Busan” thriller of 2016, playing Mrs. Woo, the grandmother of the protagonist Seok-Woo. He also played a role in the series “The Uncanny Counter”, which follows a group of paranormal hunters in search of evil spirits of the afterlife. It is not yet known if the actress will appear in the third and final season of “Squid Game”, which should arrive on the streaming service in June of this year. In 2023, she received the prize for best assets at the Wildflower Film Awards.