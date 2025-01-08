Squid Game: there is already talk of a spin-off

We thought that with the third season arriving in 2025 the story of Squid Game would end but it seems that the creator of this serial phenomenon has completely different intentions. After the airing of the second chapter of the series last December 26, 2024 and the confirmation of a great success with the public, the most watched non-English series ever on Netflix is ​​about to expand its universe with a new parallel story. In fact, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the man who brought the world of Squid Game to life, admitted that he would like to continue working on this story with a spin-off.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, in fact, the writer, director and creator of Squid Game confirmed that he would not say no to the proposal of a spin-off of the series, in fact that he would be happy about it.

“While we were working on the first season of Squid Game, I said that there wouldn’t be another one – these are the words of Hwang Dong-hyuk -. But if there were an opportunity and I managed to create a different character or story perhaps there could be a return But I’m thinking more of a spin-off of the series.”

Squid Game, the spin-off: who will it be about?

However, as regards the character at the center of a hypothetical spin-off of the series, the creator of Squid Game already has clear ideas. In fact, he would like to delve into the history of Front Man, the organizer of the Squid Game, but also that of the Recuiter, the man who hires new players of the game.

“When I have some free time I would like to get to work on a story of this type and give vent to my imagination. So be open to everything. And what about the third season? I see it as the end of the story. I think I’ve said everything I wanted but if I went back to work on Squid Game I would do it on different characters and with a different narrative arc”, concludes Hwang Dong-hyuk and, at this point, we just have to find out what awaits us. For now, however, let’s wait for the third season of Squid Game which will arrive on Netflix in 2025.

