Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 3 on Paramount+: the trailer, the cast and the plot

The journey continues. Paramount+ reveals the teaser trailer of the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worldsthe franchise series that tells the travels of the USS Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike. Here is everything you need to know.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 3, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mahphdsf8ss

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 3, the advances on the plot

In the third season, the synopsis tells, the crew of the USS Enterprise is still under the command of Captain Pike and is facing the conclusion of the chilling meeting of the second season with Gorn. But new lives and civilizations await him, including a villain who will test the determination of our characters. The third season dives into exciting adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with a variety of different genres never seen before in any other star trek.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 3, the cast and production

The series is played by Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, together with some guest stars such as Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, beyond special, Guest Star Paul Wesley. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the Co-Showrunner.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 3, when it comes out on Paramount+

The streaming platform has not yet announced a precise release of the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The debut is likely to arrive in the first half of 2025.