Star Wars – Andor 2, the interview with the cast: "To say goodbye to the series was sad. The ending? It’s how we wanted it"

On April 23, the second and last season of Andor debuts on Disney+, the Star Wars Thriller series that tells the story of Cassian Andor before the events narrated in the film “Rogue One” of 2016. 12 new episodes for a series considered the best of all those made in the Star Wars universe and that is ready to conclude a story that has conquered all fans of this science fiction saga.

To say goodbye to the series, however, it will not only be the fans but also the same protagonists Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) and Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) who told themselves in Vision, the entertainment magazine of Toray.it on the occasion of the debut of the grand finale of Andor.

“It was difficult to say goodbye to Cassian after all this time, it was a very sad farewell – said, excited, Diego Luna who lent the face to the character of Cassian Andor first in the 2016 film” Rogue One “and then in the Andor series, debut for the first time in 2022 and now ready to launch his ending -. The last day of filming was very exciting. It was my home, my family for six years was beautiful for me to go every day on the set and wanting to be there, working on something in which I believe, this is a luxury, it doesn’t happen

“It is an exciting ending – says, however, Adria Arjona -. This is a season where the viewer can spend a lot of time together with the characters and really know them well. And I think this is precisely this that makes the narrative of Andor so beautiful”.

Andor 2 will be available starting April 23 in Italy exclusively on Disney+ with the first chapter (episodes 1-3) followed by the subsequent chapters, with three episodes each, arriving every Wednesday.

Andor 2: the cast and characters