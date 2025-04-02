Star Wars, on Disney+ arrives Tales of the Underworld: trailer, plot and when it comes out

A new gift for fans of the distant galaxy. After Tales of the jedi And Tales of the EmpireDisney+ announces a new anthological animated series created by Dave Filoni and by Lucasfilm Animation. We are talking about Star Wars: Tales of the Underworldthe series of animated short films that explores the criminal side of the universe created by George Lucas. Here is the trailer, the plot, the release date and everything you need to know about the new chapter of the ‘stories’.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y82x0jzuvde

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the advances on the plot

The new animated series, says the synopsis, this time focuses on the criminal belly of the galaxy of Star Wars through the experiences of two iconic bad guys. Asajj belly, former assassin and sizes, gets another possibility of life and has to escape with a new and unexpected ally, while the outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he finds face to face with an old friend, now sheriff at the service of the law.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, production

Dave Filoni is the creator of the series and Supervising Director. It is also Executive Producer together with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes is the Co-Executive Producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, while Matt Michnovetz the screenwriter.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the voices

The cast of the original Star Wars voices: Tales of the Underworld includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Articles Butler, Lane Factor, Aj Locascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Eric Lopez.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ for the Star Wars Day, that is, on May 4, 2025.