Stefano De Martino (and Brenda Lodigiani), Rodriguez's silence, Hunziker's new 'love' and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! Spring is upon us and, while the Sanremo Festival has just ended with the victory of Sal Da Vinci and the passing of the baton between Carlo Conti and Stefano De Martino, curiosity for the 2027 edition is already growing.

In the meantime, however, there has certainly been no shortage of scoops and background stories: between indiscretions, digs and fiery gossip, the world of Italian entertainment has continued to offer stories and moments worth telling. And we are ready to reveal them to you with “Fatti Their”, our weekly column with a high gossip rate.

Make yourselves comfortable: gossip is served, dear gossip addicts.

Stefano De Martino special observation

Stefano De Martino has never been the man of the moment more than in these days. After the announcement during the Sanremo final that he will be the next artistic director and host of the Festival tAll the eyes of the entertainment world were on him.

With emotion, Stefano thanked Conti and then revealed on Tg1 that he is already at work: “I’m starting to pedal – he confessed -. To write a new page of the Festival you need to know all the previous ones. It’s a huge responsibility, but I face it with enthusiasm”.

Antonella Clerici was among the first to congratulate her on live TV, from È semper midday, with Stefano, underlining how deserved this generational change is (someone had also hypothesized that she could return to the helm of the event and instead…).

Stefano’s already skyrocketing popularity was further amplified by the return to prime time of Stasera tutto è possibili. Fans of the show hope to see the whole cast again at Sanremo 2027 with Stefano, and above all that Brenda Lodigiani will not be missing. It was with the comedian that a little scene was staged that is causing a lot of talk: the two are dating exchange a fleeting kissso natural that it immediately gave rise to rumors about a possible special relationship between them… Is there anything tender between the two?

Michelle and Giulio, love at the spa?

The spring air would have favored the blossoming of a new love: the one between Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berruti. Gabriele Parpiglia, in his newsletter, revealed and published photos in which the actor and doctor, recently single after his relationship with Maria Elena Boschi, can be seen having dinner with the presenter during a weekend at the Saturnia spa in Tuscany.

For now there are no official confirmations, but according to the rumor the two spent a “long weekend of love” together. Furthermore, the shots published would be the first that portray them together. On their side everything is silent, who knows if they will decide to come out or if, instead, they will deny it by revealing that they are just friends…

Elodie and the kiss

The two do not speak, no official communication has taken place, but a video showing Elodie and Franceska Nuredini kissing is fueling rumors about a possible romantic bond between the two. The images add to photos and public appearances that have recently portrayed them as very complicit, including at Milan Fashion Week. More than a secret relationship, to many it now seems like a real open secret.

The love between Carrisi and Rastelli is over

Romina Carrisi told Verissimo about the end of the relationship with the director Stefano Rastelli, father of her son Axel Lupo, explaining through tears that the story ended after a year of attempts due to strong character incompatibilities and a lack of respect in the relationship: “Maybe I lack the respect of two people who are breaking up. We will work on it”, Romina revealed to Silvia Toffanin.

And precisely these words sparked an immediate reaction from Rastelli, who to the AdnKronos news agency rejected the accusations and claimed that he had done everything to save the family and protect her, her son and the couple’s relationship, despite difficult months and “constant provocations” that he says he never took up. The hope is that the two will be able to clarify each other privately, also because Carrisi should know well what it means to find one’s personal facts in the newspapers.

The gossippins

Adinolfi on a diet

Mario Adinolfi said on social media that he had lost 70 kilos since May, when he weighed 227.9 kg before leaving for L’Isola dei Famosi. The weight loss, he explained, was also favored by the drug Tirzepatide, taken under strict medical supervision.

Clerici’s dig

Words that vibrate like arrows shot by the best archers. Antonella Clerici, during It’s always midday, launched an invective against those who improvise as presenters, underlining that “saying something stupid on social media” is not valid as preparation for TV. To whom were these cryptic words addressed?

Fedez dad again?

Rumors are multiplying about a possible pregnancy between Fedez and his girlfriend Giulia Honegger, but the singer has neither confirmed nor denied. Among conflicting rumors about the sex of the baby, for now everything remains in the field of gossip, but there are those who assure that the two have already had the gender reveal party and that they are expecting a girl…

The Gobbo shot

Everyone knows it by now: Stefano De Martino will be the next artistic director and host of Sanremo Festival. The news quickly made the rounds in the media and social media, igniting the enthusiasm of the former dancer’s fans, who see this assignment as a consecration of his television career.

Many commented on the announcement, including colleagues, professionals and spectators. Among the many congratulatory messages, however, one absence is impossible not to notice: that of Belén Rodriguez. The showgirl, at least for the moment, has not shared any comments or public messages dedicated to her ex-husband’s new professional goal on social media. Obviously it wasn’t mandatory. Yet, being the Sanremo Festival – the most important stage of Italian television – the silence did not go unnoticed.

The two continue to share the bond with their son, Santiagobut in recent years their relationship has often been at the center of media attention. Some time ago, Rodríguez herself had spoken publicly about her ex’s alleged betrayals and recently about the difficulties she experienced after the end of the marriage. What the relationship between the two is is not known, but in this silence some clues could be found…