“Stick” is the new comedy series with Owen Wilson as a former golfist: the release date revealed

If, like us, you are a fan of Owen Wilson, start preparing you for stick, the new comedy TV series on the golf played and produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller for Apple TV+. Below all the information about this new production (which somehow reminds us of the legendary Farrelly Kingpin film) with the film actor such as Zoolander, I & Marley and 2 wedding single.

Stick, the plot of the series

In stick, Owen Wilson plays Pryce Cahill, a former professional golf player, whose career is derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the failure of his marriage and the dismissal from his work in an Indiana sporting articles shop, Pryce focuses everything on a seventeen -year -old problem named Santi (Peter Dager). Stick is a sincere and pleasant comedy on a found family and on his relationships, set in the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

The cast of stick

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and sees the participation of Golf Superstar such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndam Clark and others. Among the various cameii, they include Jim Nantz and Trevor Impelman, Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark of Good Good, as well as Golf Rapaport Golf enthusiast.

Stick is conceived by Jason Keller, who is also showrunner and executive producer together with Owen Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Guymon Casady of Entertainment 360. The series is also produced by Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg , Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton. Faris and Dayton are the directors together with David Dobkin, Jaffar Mahmood, Mj Delaney and John Hamburg.

Stick, the release date

The series will be released on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4 June with the first three episodes of the ten total, followed by a new episode every Wednesday until 23 July.