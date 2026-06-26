Stop to Euro 5 diesel cars from 1 October 2026: the blockade in cities in the North with over 100,000 inhabitants

Stop the circulation of Euro 5 diesel vehicles from 1 October 2026.



Turning point for millions of motorists since October 1, 2026: those who drive a Euro 5 diesel vehicle in the large municipalities of Northern Italy will have to deal with new traffic restrictions. At the moment, there is no certain data on the number of vehicles affected by this provision: according to the latest data released by the ACI, analyzing only cars, in 2025 the Euro 5 class represented the 16% of the total car fleet Italian.

The measure, in reality, should have come into force on 1 October 2025, but had been postponed with an amendment to Law 105/2025 with the aim of providing motorists more time to identify alternatives: the blockade, among other things, was also limited to cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants (compared to the initial 30,000). Be careful because in case of violation of the ban, the fine could range from 168 to 679 euros, with license suspension from 15 to 30 days in case of repeat offenses (two infringements in the same two-year period).

Why the blockade had been postponed and where it was triggered

The measure was initially expected for the October 1, 2025but an amendment to the Infrastructure Decree has changed it entry into force twelve months. The postponement also redesigned the audience of the municipalities involved: the ban now applies primarily in urban areas with more than 100,000 inhabitantstheshold raised compared to 30,000 expected originally.

Consequently, in the four regions of the Padano Basin, the municipalities with certain obligations will be:

Milan, Bergamo, Brescia and Monza in Lombardy;

in Lombardy; Turin and Novara in Piedmont;

in Piedmont; Venice, Padua, Verona and Vicenza in Veneto;

in Veneto; Bologna, Parma, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Ravenna, Rimini, Ferrara, Forlì and Piacenza for Emilia-Romagna.

The Regions, however, will be able to decide to extend restrictions even to smaller municipalities. The modalities of the block vary from region to region and may undergo changes before coming into force: in Lombardy, for example, the ban will apply all year round, while in Piedmont and in Emilia-Romagna from Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 6.30pm. For the Veneto, finally, it applies weekday restrictions from 8.30am to 6.30pm but only from 1 October to 30 April.

The measure was adopted by the Government with the aim of improving air quality: the Po Valley, in fact, is among the most polluted areas in Europe for concentrations of fine particles (PM10) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) and Italy has received several sentences from the European Court of Justice for systematically exceeding the limits.

How to know if your car is affected

At this point, how can you understand if your vehicle falls into the blocked category? Generally speaking, a Euro 5 diesel vehicle is among those registered between September 2011 and August 2015but the year alone is not enough to be certain, given that some cars registered in that period may have a different homologation. The most certain and reliable method, therefore, is to check the registration card: in European A4 format booklets, the environmental class is found under the heading V.9 of box 2.

Alternatively, you can easily consult the Motorist Portal of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, by accessing the “Environmental Class Verification” section: just enter the license plate and type of vehicle to obtain the official classification, free of charge and without registration.

Those who have a Euro 5 diesel but cannot change cars can consider the system MoVe-In (Monitoring of Polluting Vehicles), active in some regions: it is a black box that replaces the time block with an annual kilometer limit (in Lombardy set at 10,000 km, for example).