Storm Boris arrives in Italy with low temperatures and heavy rains: here’s when and where

Credit: Wetterzentrale.de

On the day of Thursday, September 12, 2024 a sudden shock is coming drop in temperatureswhich will arrive in these days below average seasonal and then improve over the weekend, are due to the storm Borisan equinoctial storm that is ahead of the autumn equinox on September 22. Autumn weather is therefore expected to arrive ahead of schedule.

The storm will first affect the North Italy, the Liguria and the Tuscany, then moving south and overwhelming Campania, Lazio And Sicily and the Adriatic area on Friday 13th.
In the Po Valley, negative peaks of around 5/6°C are expected and the chance of snow in the Alps on peaks above 1500 metres.

The arrival of the early equinoctial storm in Italy

Already from the morning of Thursday 12 September, the Northern Italy has seen a sudden drop in temperatures. This is the arrival of the storm Borisa current of maritime polar air arriving from North West Europe which is bringing a sudden cooling accompanied by cloudbursts And strong winds.

bad weather storm boris
Precipitation for Thursday, September 12. Credit: ECMWF

The drop in temperatures, in addition to being sudden, is anticipated compared to seasonal averages, which see temperatures drop closer to the autumn equinox. This is in effect a season preview.

The first areas to be affected on Thursday will be the Northern regionswith particular attention to the Liguria and to the Northern Tuscany. On the Alps Snowfall is expected on peaks above 1500 metres.
The bad weather will then move southwards towards the evening, hitting especially Lazio, Campania And Sicily.

Image
The blue lines indicate the low temperatures that will hit Italy on Thursday 12 September. Credit: ECMWF

On the day of Friday the 13th, Precipitation will hit the Adriatic coast in particular, while the weather in the North will improve.
The forecasts of theEuropean Center of Medium-Range Weather show a clear improvement temperatures already in the morning Saturday, with values ​​that will return in line with the seasonal average.

temperatures dropped on saturday
Temperatures start to rise again on the morning of Friday, September 13. Credit: ECMWF

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

