Story of Mary, the new biblical epic with Anthony Hopkins: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Story of Mary”, the action film centered on Mary of Nazareth and starring Anthony Hopkins in the role of King Herod, will soon arrive on Netflix. The film is directed by DJ Caruso, known for directing “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”. Noa Cohen, a young emerging Israeli actress, will play the protagonist, the mother of Jesus. The producers are Mary Aloe and Hannah Leader and, after studying religious and biblical texts, Timothy Michael Hayes wrote the screenplay.

Story of Mary: the plot

The story follows the events of Mary and Joseph engaged in the famous journey to escape the fury of Herod who fears the arrival of Jesus. He is in fact convinced that the child, king of the Jews, could put his kingdom at risk. Following his fury there was the well-known massacre of the innocents which involved children under the age of 2 years old. This brutal event, according to the Gospel of Matthew, occurred in the same period in which Jesus was born. Mary of Nazareth is represented in a different way than usual: a strong young woman who tries to escape social stigma and numerous vicissitudes and battles such as the one against the terrible king.

Story of Maria: the cast and characters

Playing the protagonist Mary of Nazareth is Noa Cohen, born just an hour away from the place where the real Mary was born. The young actress is known for the successful Israeli series “My Nephew Bentz” and “Silent Game”, a 2022 film. Anthony Hopkins needs no introduction, an actor who won the Oscar for best leading actor for the famous role of Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and for “An The Father – Nothing is as it seems”. Also in the cast is model and actress Mila Harris, famous for her roles in “The December Cross”, “A Friend of the Family”, “Home of the Heart”, “No Exit” and “The Hill”. Furthermore, the cast includes the Egyptian actress, model and TV presenter Stephanie Nur, who we appreciated in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”, “Lioness” and “North of the 10”. Other performers also include Susan Brown, Karen Tzur and Ori Pfeffer.

Story of Mary: when it comes out on Netflix

The film “Maria’s Story” will be available on Netflix starting December 6, 2024.

Maria’s story: the trailer