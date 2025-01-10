Story of my family: the trailer and when the new Netflix series with Massimiliano Caiazzo comes out

There are many Italian series present on Netflix and many also arriving in the next few months of 2025. Among these there is also a title which will have as its protagonist one of the most loved and acclaimed Italian actors of the last period: Massimiliano Caiazzo, the protagonist of Sea Outside. Well yes, Netflix has decided to focus on this actor who has become the idol of girls and has created a new TV series around him entitled History of my family.

It is a dramatic and emotional story that puts the spotlight on the theme of family and on that sense of belonging that it gives to its members, however imperfect and dazed it may be. Directed by Claudio Cupellini, produced by Palomar and written by Filippo Gravino together with Elisa Dondi, Story of my family will be one of the titles on which Netflix Italia will focus in the new series season. But what should we expect from this series and when will we be able to find this new Italian series on the Netflix catalogue? Let’s find out together.

All the new Italian series of the 2023/24 season

The plot of My Family Story

The plot of Story of my family revolves around the character of Fausto who finds himself living his last day of life. This series, through a story made up of multiple facets, tells what it means to be part of a family and belong to a clan that, despite everything, will always remain at your side. A story made up of moments of joy, dramatic moments, the story of the bond between children and parents and of the fear of the future, it will involve but above all excite the audience.

Who is in the cast of Story of my family (besides Massimiliano Caiazzo)

The cast of History of my family is made up of Massimiliano Caiazzo (Mare Fuori) together with Eduardo Scarpetta (La legge di Lidia Poet), Cristiana Dell’Anna (Gomorra, the series), Antonio Gargiulo (La Squadra 7 and 8) and Vanessa Scalera (Imma Tatarani).

The 9 most anticipated Italian Netflix series of the coming months

When My Family Story comes out on Netflix

My Family Story will be released on Netflix on February 19, 2025.

My Family Story: The Trailer