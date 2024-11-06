Stranger Things 5: release date and episode titles revealed

The wait for the arrival of Stranger Things 5 ​​is growing more and more, even more so after Netlfix revealed when the series will be released and what the episode titles are. But let’s get to the heart of it to find out everything we know so far about the grand finale of the Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers and which has become an unprecedented serial success.

The Duffer brothers’ series coming to Netflix in addition to Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things 5: episode titles

The mission

The disappearance of

The trap

The magician

The shock

The escape from Camazotz

The bridge

The real world

Stranger Things 5: the first lines of the script

From what we read in the incipit of the Stranger Things 5 ​​script, the fifth season of the series will begin with a rather dark atmosphere. The sound of a cold wind, rustling of trees and the voice of a child singing a very familiar song. This is how Stranger Things 5 ​​will begin.

Stranger Things 5: the new central character of the story

What can we expect from Stranger Things 5? Definitely an epic clash between Eleven and One but not only that. In fact, among the novelties of the fifth chapter of the sci-fi series, there is also the fact that more space will be given to the character of Will, played by Noah Schnapp, who had disappeared in the Upside Down mysteriously starting the story of Stranger Things. In the fifth and final chapter of the series, Will – who made headlines for his coming out – will have a new central character in the story.

“Will will be at the center of the narrative in the fifth season of Stranger Things – said Duffer -. He is used to being the introverted, smaller one, the one to be protected but now Will will become aware of himself as a man”.

Will, therefore, will be one of the most important characters in the history of Stranger Things 5, his role will be increasingly central in the narrative and will serve as an example for personal growth and training that goes beyond his sexuality.

“This emotional arc of his will be what unites the entire series,” Duffer finally declared, promising fans a worthy ending to Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 5, the arrival of Linda Hamilton and the title of the first episode

In addition to the greater centrality of the character of Will in Stranger Things 5 ​​there is also the new entry in the cast of Linda Hamilton (Terminator) who arrives in Hawkins for a role about which we still have no information. But even if so far we still don’t have many previews available on Stranger Things 5, we know what the title of the first episode of the fifth chapter of the series is. In fact, on November 6, 2022, on the occasion of Stranger Things Day, the Duffer brothers revealed the title of the first episode of Stranger Things 5: “The Crawl”. To know who is crawling and where they are crawling, we will have to wait and see. But the Duffers intend to untie some loose ends on the Upside Down in the final season. All this is part of the 25-page mythological document that they wrote for Netflix already in the first season and which reveals the history and mysteries of the Upside Down.

“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve pushed back to have some big reveals in season five,” Ross Duffer said during Geeked Week last June. “And that’s really going to affect the theme of season five.”

Stranger Things 5: when it comes out on Netflix

Stranger Things 5 ​​will be released on Netflix in 2025.

Stranger Things 5: behind the scenes video