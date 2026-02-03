"Stranger Things: Tales from ’85"release date and teaser trailer for the animated spinoff revealed

All ready for the return to Hawkins: Netflix has revealed the release date and teaser trailer for Tales from ’85. On the occasion of Stranger Things Day on November 6th, a few weeks after the release of the fifth and final season, Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, in Italian Stranger Things: Stories from 1985, was officially presented, the new spin-off animated series, announced in 2023, which expands the Upside Down universe, as already happened with the prequel theater show The First Shadow.

The Duffer Brothers had presented Tales From ’85 in a video that contained the first images of the animated series, as well as giving information on the cast, production, plot and release period. Now, Netflix has announced the precise day of release and above all has released the first official teaser trailer. Here, then, is everything you need to know and see.

What is Stranger Things Tales From ’85 about (and when is it set).

Here’s the first official synopsis: “Welcome back to Hawkins in the harsh winter of 1985, where the original characters must battle new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an epic new animated series.”

The animated series takes place between the end of the second season, when 11 had closed the gap with the Upside Down after the Mind Flayer had left Will’s body, and the beginning of the third season, set in the summer of 1985, when 11 and Mike are engaged, as are Lucas and Max.

The cast and producers of the Stranger Things animated series

The showrunner and executive producer of Tales since 1985 is Eric Robles, executive producers are the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, together with Hilary Leavitt, for Upside Down Pictures; Shawn Levy for 21 Laps; Dan Cohen. The animation studio is Flying Bark Productions

The cast of original voice actors consists of: Brooklyn Davey Norstedt (Eleven), Jolie Hoang-Rappaport (Max), Luca Diaz (Mike), Ej (Elisha) Williams (Lucas), Braxton Quinney (Dustin), Ben Plessala (Will) and Brett Gipson (Hopper). Featuring Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips

When Stranger Things comes out Stories from 1985

The animated series set in Hawkins in the winter of 1985 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The video announcement of Stranger Things: Tales from ’85

The first teaser trailer for Tales from ’85