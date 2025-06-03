STROW – Without release, the new Netflix thriller movie: plot and when it comes out

With the “Straw – Without Exit” feature film, the director and producer Tyler Perry returns to collaborate with Netflix and entrusts Taraji P. Henson an intense and dramatic role that marks a new stage in the career of the appreciated actress. The film aims to shake spectators with a current and painfully realistic story, through a narration with a tense rhythm and full of unexpected turns.

Straw – Without exit: the plot

Janiyah is a single mother who lives in the shadow of precariousness and social invisibility: her days are in fact a constant struggle to ensure the minimum to her sick daughter. When a long chain of bad luck culminates in the refusal of a bank to change a check – necessary to buy the girl’s medicines – the situation seems to escape from hand and a misunderstanding turns into a crisis: hostage of her own emotions, Janiyah is accused of attempted robbery and finds herself trapped in a nightmare with your eyes open. To worsen things, the imminent threat of the eviction generates growing tensions and the desperate search for a way out. The story takes a psychological thriller crease with deep social veins.

Taraji P. Henson shot “Straw” in a few days, alternating filming with those of another series in production, “Fight Night”. A company that demonstrates its commitment and its versatility. The film is the fourth collaboration between the actress, a beloved face of the small screen, and Tyler Perry. The script deals with important themes such as the inefficiency of the system, the emotional fragility and the weight that weighs on the shoulders of sun mothers. Everything shows how easy it is for a vulnerable person to be ignored, if not even crushed, by a society that should protect it. All staged with the weapons of the thriller genre.

Straw – Without exit: the cast

The director and screenwriter Tyler Perry directs the following cast (actors and respective roles):

Taraji P. Henson (Janiyah Wiltkinson)

Sherri Shepherd (Nicole)

Teyana Taylor (Detective Kay Raymond)

Sinbad (Benny)

Rockmond Dunbar (commanderwilson)

Ashley Versher (Tessa George)

Mike Merrill (Detective Grimes)

Glynn Turman (Richard)

Shalèt Monique (Rayah Dunnam)

Diva Tyler (Isabella)

Fracaswell Hyman (Marvin)

Doris Woodruff (Dorothy)

Jeremy J. Anderson (Justin)

Derek Phillips (Bryce agent)

StraW – Without exit: when it comes out on Netflix

The new Netflix thriller entitled “Straw – without exit” comes out globally on Netflix on Friday 6 June 2025.

Straw – Without exit: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1vwhii4tke