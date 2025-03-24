Structures under Chefren’s pyramid in Giza: truth or hoax? All doubts about the alleged discovery

Chefren’s pyramid. Credit: Ben Snooks from Melbourne, Australia – Cairo, Egypt, CC By –a 2.0



The news of the alleged discovery of vast artificial structures below the Chefren pyramid on the plateau of Giza, in Egypt, by the Chefren project (The Khafre Research Project Sar Technology) conducted by Corrado Malanga, Filippo Biondi, Armando Mei and Nicole Ciccolo. However, this alleged discovery raises numerous doubts Both methodological and on the merits of the research itself.

In particular, the team declared in a press conference held on March 15 that it had used data produced thanks to a radar technique called Sar (Synthetic openings radar“Synthetic opening radar”), thanks to which they would have identified near the base of the Chefren pyramid 5 new unknown rooms connected to each other and 8 CAVE VERTICAL CYLINDICAL STRUCTURES similar to wells surrounded by helical descendants, who would sink in the subsoil of the plateau of Giza until at least 648 meters deep Finishing in two large cubes on the side 80 meters. The authors of the study also speak of artificial structures in Ben 2 km deep under the Egyptian pyramids.

There are many reasons to doubt these statements. First of all, the Chefren project does not seem to exist anywhere in academic environments or on the net except in YouTube channel by Nicole Ciccolo, who is not new to Pseudoscientific content Like radiesthesia, hidden symbols and, of course, aliens and pyramids. The press conference was posted in this YouTube channel on March 22, and in description there is no link to some scientific paper but an IBAN for donations. At the moment We have not been able to find any scientific article on research (The only one, signed by Biondi and Malanga, dates back to 2022 and concerns Giza’s great pyramid, therefore another pyramid) or other academic documents that allow to evaluate the validity of the studies carried out.

Documents that would be very needed Faced with such an important statement, since all the studies previously made with non -invasive techniques such as Tomographies in Muons they have shown repeatedly, for example with the authoritative project Scidep (Scientific Investigation of Egyptian Pyramids) that in the Pyramid of Chefren in addition to the already known rooms there is only solid stone. Not to mention that the statements of the Chefren project are based on SAR data, which is a surface analysis technique and therefore it is not clear how the team has been able to obtain Significant data hundreds of meters in the subsoil. Another unhappy aspect is as exactly the authors have created such a detailed reconstruction starting from the collected data.

Other doubts arise by investigating the biographies of the authors of the alleged study. Corrado Malangafor example, a former researcher in organic chemistry, is known for his massive presence in the environment of‘ufology and his support to the phenomena to say the least controversial such as i Alien kidnappings. It is no coincidence that the alleged discovery was resumed with enthusiastic tones not by authoritative newspapers or of sectors but from pseudoscientific projects or that spread conspiracy theories, such as The Reese Report by Greg Reese, a well -known theory advocation according to which the pyramids of Giza were a “central” phantom for the production of energy, and which sees in the work of Malanga and colleagues a “test” of this imaginative hypothesis.

For these reasons – and others – several national and foreign debunking projects (such as Bufale.net and Snopes) agree that believing that There are currently no elements that validate the statements announced by the Chefren project. In these cases it is always good to doubt until they arrive – if they arrive – evidence sufficiently solid to support such sensational statements.