Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, trailer and release date for The Big Bang Theory spin-off revealed

HBO Max announces Stuart Fails To Save The Universethe second direct spin-off of The Big Bang Theory focusing on the multiverse ‘adventures’ of Stuart, Denise, Bert and Berry. Here’s everything we know.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the trailer
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Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the plot
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the cast
The cast includes, among others, Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert) e John Ross Bowie (Barry).
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the production
The series, produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is created and written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady, who also serve as executive producers.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, when it comes out
The series debuts Friday 24 July 2026 exclusively on HBO Max, with a new episode every Friday.