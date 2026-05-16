Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, trailer and release date for The Big Bang Theory spin-off revealed

HBO Max announces Stuart Fails To Save The Universethe second direct spin-off of The Big Bang Theory focusing on the multiverse ‘adventures’ of Stuart, Denise, Bert and Berry. Here’s everything we know.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the trailer

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Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the plot

The owner of a comic shop, Stuart Bloom, must restore reality after destroying a device created by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally causing a multiverse Armageddon. In this mission he is helped by his girlfriend Denise, his geologist friend Bert and the quantum physicist Barry Kripke. Along the way they will encounter alternate versions of the characters audiences have grown to love The Big Bang Theory. As the title suggests, things are not going to go well at all.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the cast

The cast includes, among others, Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert) e John Ross Bowie (Barry).

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, the production

The series, produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is created and written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady, who also serve as executive producers.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe on HBO Max, when it comes out

The series debuts Friday 24 July 2026 exclusively on HBO Max, with a new episode every Friday.