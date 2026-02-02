Sugar 2, the release date of the new season of the noir series starring Colin Farrell has been revealed

Two years after the release of the first season, Apple TV has revealed the release date and the first images of the second season of Sugar, the neo-noir detective series starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell.

The plot of Sugar 2

Sugar is a contemporary and original rereading of one of the most popular and significant genres in the history of literature, cinema and television: the tale of the private detective. Season two marks the return of iconic Los Angeles private investigator and movie enthusiast John Sugar. Emmy nominee Colin Farrell returns with a new case that finds him tracking down the older brother of an up-and-coming young boxer, while continuing the search for his beloved missing sister. As the investigation expands, a city-wide conspiracy is uncovered, and Sugar is forced to confront himself to answer a fundamental question: how far is he willing to go to do the right thing?

The cast of Sugar 2

In addition to Farrell, Season 2 of Sugar features a completely new cast, including Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle and special guest star Shea Whigham.

The second season of Sugar is led by showrunner Sam Catlin, who also serves as an executive producer for Short Drive Entertainment. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers for Genre Films, as part of Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV. Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers on the series created by Mark Protosevich.

When Sugar 2 comes out

The new season, consisting of eight episodes, will debut on Friday 19 June on Apple TV with the first episode, followed by a new episode every week until 7 August.

The first images of Sugar 2