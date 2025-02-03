Surface 2, the official trailer of the new season of the Apple TV+ thriller series

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer of the second season of Surface, the psychological thriller TV series played and produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and created by Veronica West. Set in a completely new world, the new season sees Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) continue her mission to search for answers in her hometown, London: here are the first advances on Surface 2, from the plot to the cast and to the release date, in addition to the seasonal trailer.

What surface is about 2

Surface’s second chapter follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) return to her London to reveal the secrets of her past. After suffering a trauma that deprived her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues he has, using his vast resources stolen to fit into the elite of British society and discovering a possible link with a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist suddenly contacts her and Sophie realizes that they were working together to bring to light a shocking scandal that involves the dangerous people who approached …

The cast of Surface 2

In addition to Mbatha-Raw, the members already present in the cast of the first season Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady are added the new entry phil dunster (the Jamie of Ted Lasso, recently also in The Devil’s Hour), Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves , Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.

Coming from the Apple Studios, Surface is created by Veronica West, who is also a screenwriter, executive producer and showrunner of the series, and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter on behalf of Hello Sunshine, while Mbatha-Raw is executive producer. The directors of the second season are Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller and Alrick Riley.

When Surface 2 comes out

Surface 2, composed in total from eight episodes, will be released on Apple TV+ from the day on Friday 21 February, with new episodes to be released every week until 11 April.

The Trailer of Surface 2