Surface 2, the release date of the new season of the Apple TV+ thriller series revealed

Apple TV+ has revealed the release date of the second season of Surface, the psychological thriller TV series starring and produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and created by Veronica West. Set in a completely new world, Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) continues her mission to search for answers in her hometown of London: here are the first previews of Surface 2.

What Surface 2 is about

The second chapter of Surface follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) returning to her London to reveal the secrets of her past. After suffering a trauma that robs her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to insert herself into the elite of British society and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist suddenly contacts her and Sophie realizes that they were working together to uncover a shocking scandal involving the dangerous people she has become close to…

The cast of Surface 2

In addition to Mbatha-Raw, the members already present in the cast of the first season Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady are joined by new entries Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso’s Jamie, recently also in The Devil’s Hour), Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves , Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Surface is created by Veronica West, who also serves as the series’ writer, executive producer and showrunner, and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter on behalf of Hello Sunshine, with Mbatha-Raw serving as executive producer. The directors of the second season are Ed Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller and Alrick Riley.

When Surface 2 comes out

Surface 2, consisting of eight episodes in total, will be released on Apple TV+ starting Friday February 21st, with new episodes released every week until April 11th.