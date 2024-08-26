Swiss Army Knife, Its Invention, The Largest in the World and What the Law Says

The Swiss Army Knife It is one of the most iconic objects of our neighbors across the Alps: corkscrews, blades, screwdrivers, scissors, pliers and much more enclosed in a small pocket tool. It is an essential gadget for many enthusiasts of do-it-yourself and hiking, and even the swiss army has been using it as equipment for its soldiers for over a century.

But who has it? invented? And it is possible in Italy turn with a Swiss army knife in your pocket? Let’s clarify the main doubts and retrace the history of this multipurpose tool.

A Brief History of the Swiss Army Knife: When It Was Born and Who Invented It

Before the introduction of the Swiss Army Knife in the strict sense, the country’s army decided to equip itself with a folding multipurpose knifewhose aim was to open cans and, above all, dismantle the rifle M1889Initially these products were imported from Germany because Switzerland did not have a sufficiently developed industry to produce them internally, at least until 1891, when the country launched the Model 1890The first entirely Swiss army knife supplied to the army. This tool had a lama, a can opener, a flat head screwdriver and a awl.

Model 1890. Credit: Cutrofiano



However, this design did not satisfy Karl Elsenerowner of the manufacturing company. He added inside the handle a spring to optimize the functionality of the knife and be able to insert even more tools: in fact he added a second blade and a corkscrew, by registering this product with the patent office as “Officer’s and Sports Knife“. It was an interesting object but it did not immediately become part of the military equipment: we had to wait until 1908, year in which the Swiss Army Knife officially became part of the Swiss military equipment.

From 1908 to 2005 the production of the knife was divided between the company Elsen and that of Paul Boechatwhile since 2005 the acquisition of the rival made Elsen the main supplier nationwide.

A little curiosity: it seems that the wording “Swiss Army Knife” was introduced only at a later time. In fact, US soldiers used it during the Second World War but had difficulty pronouncing its original name Swiss Officer’s Knife and so they opted for a simplified version of it, that is Swiss Army Knife.

Is it possible to carry a Swiss Army knife in Italy?

As also confirmed by the lawyer Angelo Greco, generally It is not allowed to walk around with a Swiss Army knife in your pocket unless you have the gun license or there is one valid reason. For example, if we have everything we need for a picnic, there are no problems if we bring a Swiss Army knife because it is clear that we will use it in that context; it is a different story if we bring it to the station or airport, where there is no valid reason. In this case, the crime of illegal possession of improper weapons is configured, punishable by a fine or arrest.

However, if you want to know more, we strongly recommend that you consult the relevant law, so as to clarify any doubts.

World’s Largest Swiss Army Knife

We close with a little curiosity: what is the world’s largest Swiss Army knife? As confirmed by the Guinness World Record, the largest one to date was produced by the Swiss company Wanger and contains 87 different tools: in addition to the usual knives, screwdrivers etc. we can also find a laser pointer, a cigar cutter and one bicycle chain riveter!