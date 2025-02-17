Tachipirina 1000 and Oki need the medical recipe for purchase: that’s why

You knew that to buy Tachipirina 1000 mg or a pack of oki you need the prescription? Perhaps because they are paid, or perhaps because they have become commonly used, over time the opinion that Oki, Tachipirina 1000 mg has been consolidated and other drugs can be purchased freely. The need for a prescription is linked to the type of molecule used as active ingredientto its pharmaceutical form and al risk of abuse or of effect collateral serious. The medical recipe However, it is not a mere reminder of the drug we have to buy, but it is necessary to ensure greater monitoring of the doctor on the trend of therapy and on any side effects.

The list of the most common drugs that require recipe even if many do not know it

Here, naked and raw, a series of drugs that any pharmacist, at least once in his life, has been requested without a prescription:

Obviously, the recipe is required both for the originals listed here, and for their respective generic drugs. The belief that some drugs do not require a medical prescription could also arise from the fact that, In most cases, they are totally paid by the citizenunlike the so -called mutable ones that are partly or totally reimbursed by the national health system.

Because Tachpirina and Oki require the medical recipe

To establish whether or not a drug need the recipe, or more technically to define the “supply regime” of a drug, it is the technical scientific commission, which analyzes its safety conditions And it defines precisely limits and methods of purchase.

The need for the medical recipe is linked to several factors: from the nature of the active ingredient to the side effects, from the pharmaceutical form (The injectable always require a prescriptionfor the tablets it depends) up to the risk of abuse, and everyone is linked to the need for a check and supervision by the doctor.

Going from the attending physician, he will be able to identify the more suitable therapy to our disorder, evaluate how this evolves over time, monitor the possible appearance of side effects and ensure that it does not run risk of abuse (for example for anxiolytics).

In poor words, it is the active ingredienttogether with the severity of the side effects And to the risk of abuse, to define whether or not a drug requires a medical prescription. In the case of Tachipirina 1000 mg, as can be read in the illustrative leaflet “the use of high and/or prolonged doses of this medicine can cause liver disorders (hepatopathy) and even serious alterations to be paid by the kidney and blood.” That is, the higher the dosage or more often we take it, The greater the risk of liver damage.

In the case of non -steroidal anti -inflammatory (NSAIDs), such as Oki and Brufen, excessive and prolonged use can lead to gastric ulcersas well as to underestimate a more serious latent pathology. If we often have headaches, it’s better go to the doctor To identify the main cause (which could be a simple tendency to keep the muscles of the neck, the forehead, or the jaw contracts) and the most suitable therapy.

Another particular example is that of the Gentalyn Beta and the generic associates: is it possible that a cream, for external use, requires recipe? Yes, because inside we find a antibiotic (the Gentamicin sulfate) and a corticosteroid (Betametasone Valerato), and even if they are applied on the skin they can have side effects similar to those taken orally, they are also photosensitizingThat is, they can give rise to rashes following sun exposure.

But there are particular cases in which, rather than the nature of the active ingredient, it is the number of tablets to make the difference. An example is the Brufen 400 mg, or the Pantoprazolo or Maalox of 20 mg, or the Zirtec 10 mg (an antihistamine). In these cases, the packs with less tablets can be sold without a prescription, while those with a higher number require the medical recipe. You will ask yourself: but it is no longer convenient to take the big pack so I stock up? No, because you always fall in the risk of bypass medical supervision, take the drug more often and in fact increase the risk of side effectseven serious. In addition, the largest packs are often borrowed and prescribed for chronic therapies.

What kind of recipe is required?

These drugs and active ingredients always require a medical prescription, which In most cases it is a classic white recipethat is, what the doctor writes on his personal recipe book, which for some years has also become “electronics”, following the Ministerial Decree of 30 December 2020 (in the owl n. 11 of 15.01.2021).

Usually these are drugs that require repeatable medical recipewhich is valid 6 months and with which we can buy up to a maximum of 10 drug boxes (except in the case of psychotropic drugs, whose repeatable recipe is valid 30 days for a maximum of 3 boxes). The case of the ULIN/NIMESULIDE is even more extreme: in fact, one would need non -repeatable recipethat is, a prescription that must be made from scratch every time there is a need (if the doctor considers it necessary), and that the pharmacist withdraws at the time of the pharmacus dispense.