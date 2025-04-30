Tajani re -elected vice -president of the European People’s Party

Antonio Tajani has been confirmed vice -president of the European People’s Party, a position he has held since 2002. At the final vote of the PPE Congress in Valencia, Spain, where the 10 vice of the German Manfred Weber had to be chosen, reconfirmed yesterday president (and the only candidate for office), the deputy premier and foreign minister came according to the number of overall votes.

The leader of Forza Italia obtained 438 preferences out of 546, immediately behind the Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (452) and overcoming the German-British David Mcallister (432), which was strong of the German chancellor endorsement in pectore Friedrich Merz.

“Proud to have been re -elected vice -president of the European People’s Party. Thanks for your trust and great support. Thanks to the delegates and the whole family of Forza Italia who is always by my side!”, He wrote on X Tajani.

The other vice -presidents

The list of the ten vice -presidents elected the Romanian Siegfried Muresan, the Polish Andrej Halicki, the Croatian Dubravka Sumica, the Austrian Magnus Brunner, the Greek Kostis Hatzidakis, the Irish Mairead McGuinness and the Portuguese Paulo Rangel are completed. Excluding the Belgian Wouter Bake and Bulgarian Mariya Gabriel.

Today the over 500 party delegates also elected the new secretary general, the Spanish Dolors Montserrat, and the treasurer, the Frenchman Francois-Xavier Bellamy, who, however, as Weber were the only ones in the race, and chosen by him.

The joy of Forza Italia

The confirmation of Tajani as vice -president is “an extraordinary result” and is “it is not only a personal success but also the consecration of a political line carried out ahead day after day by Forza Italia”, they claimed in a note the MEP of the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi.

“His re -election in continuity since 2002, demonstrates the centrality of our project and of how Forza Italia is the protagonist in the popular party for the defense of the values ​​that are the soul of Europe”, he still reads them in the note.