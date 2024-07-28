Technological innovations of the Paris 2024 Olympics: all the applications of AI

Credit: Paris 2024.



The Paris Olympics 2024scheduled from July 26th to theAugust 11thpromise to be a revolutionary event thanks to the unprecedented integration of artificial intelligence with Olympic sports. The THAT IS (International Olympic Committee), or the International Olympic Committeehas undertaken ambitious initiatives to transform the way sports competitions are organized, experienced and broadcast. In particular, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will lead the way in experimenting with AI technologies useful for safeguarding athletes from online abuse, managing energy consumption more efficiently, ensuring a better viewing experience of sports content and much more.

One of the most important aspects certainly concerns the safeguarding athletes from online abuse. With the exponential increase in social media interactions during games, AI will be used to monitor messages in real time. This advanced detection and reporting system will filter out offensive content, ensuring athletes can focus on their performances without worrying about personal attacks. This initiative is essential not only for the mental health of athletes, but also to promote a more inclusive and respectful sporting environment: two fundamental pillars on which sport is founded.

There sustainability is another central theme for the Paris 2024 Olympics, given the growing concerns of climate change. According to the IOC, AI will analyze data from various sources to forecast energy demand and suggest operational changes, demonstrating how technology can support sustainable events on a large scale.

Me too’Olympics viewing experience It seems it will be completely transformed thanks to the technological innovations brought by AI. The IOC is working with various partner companies to develop advanced broadcast services that will offer multi-camera replay and real ones 3D reconstructions of the competitions. This innovation will particularly concern 21 different sports and disciplines. This will allow viewers to relive key moments from different angles, enhancing theengagement and understanding athletes’ performance.

Furthermore, theintelligent strobe analysis will provide precise details on the movements of athletes in disciplines such as diving, track and field, and artistic gymnastics. This will allow spectators to better understand the movements and biomechanics of athletes, helping not only spectators but also coaches to improve competition strategies. If you want to get a more visual idea of ​​​​this, we encourage you to watch the following video (in English) made by the Canadian media CBC.