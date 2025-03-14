Ted Lasso 4 will be, is official: the confirmation of Apple TV+ and Jason Sudeikis

We have always believed, faithful to that “Believe” sign in the Richmond changing room, but now it is finally official: Ted Lasso 4 will be there! Apple TV+ announced on March 14, 2025 that Ted Lasso will officially return to the football field for a fourth season that will bring together the team of the historic and award -winning series, with Jason Sudeikis who will resume his role of the famous coach Ted Lasso.

At the end of the third season we had pointed out how the final episode reported the wording “season finale” and not “standard final”, although official Ted Lasso 3 should be the last season of the series, designed from the beginning to be made up of three seasons. But the incredible success and overwhelming love of fans for what, in our opinion, is the most beautiful TV series set in the world of football, has meant that Ted Lasso, after having beaten record on record and also won two consecutive Emmys for best comic series for his first two seasons, can return for season 4.

Ted Lasso 4, the first advances of Sudeikis

“We continue to live in a world where many factors have conditioned us to ‘look at where you put their feet before jumping’,” said the star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis. “In the fourth season, the boys of the FC Richmond learn to jump before looking at, discovering that wherever they land, it is exactly in which they are destined to be”.

“Ted Lasso was a real phenomenon, capable of inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world and giving infinite joys and laughter, all spreading kindness, empathy and an incorolable trust” said Matt Cheniss, head of the programming of Apple TV+. “Everyone in Apple are enthusiastic about being able to continue the collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this series”.

The first advances on cast and production

There is still no official news on the cast, in particular on the possibility of reviewing Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso 4, given the multiple commitments of the actor recently seen in Surface 2, The Devil’s Hour and also in Picture This, but there are already the first advances on the producers of the new season.

Ted Lasso 4 will see the entry of the winner of the Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, Modern Family, 30 Rock) as an executive producer, thanks to a new agreement with Apple TV+. Jason Sudeikis will be the protagonist and executive producer together with Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) will sign the script and will be an executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen.

Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh will be writers and producers for the fourth season, while Sasha Garron will be co-producer. Julia Lindon will write for the new season and Dylan Marron will play the role of Story Editor. Bill Lawrence will be an executive producer through his Doozer Productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Nbuniversal Content. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Doozer will also be executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt and is based on the format and pre -existing characters of NBC Sports.

When Ted Lasso 4 comes out

Considering the current state of production, Ted Lasso 4 will not be released on Apple TV+ before 2026.