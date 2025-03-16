Teenagence on Netflix is ​​a small masterpiece





How difficult is it to be parents nowadays? It has continually overwhelmed by the doubt of having done the right thing, of having reacted in the most correct way, of having raised the voice too much or not having done it enough. Growing a child in the right way is not simple, nor is it enough to follow an instruction manual to do it. But what happens when your own child makes a mistake from which you no longer go back? How do you deal with a tragedy and who is responsibility? Of children or parents?

This is precisely what teenascence speaks, the new Netflix miniseries of four episodes conceived, written and interpreted by the English actor Stephen Graham who in this title gives us a wonderful story and an extraordinary interpretation by taking on the role of a dad who must discover, face and accept the fact that his son, of just thirteen years old, was accused of the murder of a teenager.

Teenagence: the plot

The plot of the series, in fact, runs around this accusation of murder that suddenly arrives, any morning when the police burst at home and arrests what seems to be only a child but who turns out to have a much more twisted, problematic, disturbed mind. An arrest that upsets the life and balance not only of the boy but above all of his family.

An intense and moving story about what it means to be parents today

Adolescence is a series that more than talking about teenagers speaks of parents and shows with sensitivity and a great visual impact how complicated it is to raise a child in this world and ensure that it becomes a respectable person. This series bare all the fragility of a generation of children but also of parents continually test by a society based on the continuous comparison with others, on appearances, on the duty to be the best, most beautiful, the strongest.

This series examines the contradictions, actions, the mental mechanisms both for being adolescents and of being parents nowadays and does it with an audacity that displaces and a sensitivity that moves.

The narrative flows with fluidity but always takes the space and time necessary to go deeply in the psychological analysis of its characters. Each episode is a small work of art in its own thanks to a surprising direction in the plan sequence that immerses even more in history and gives a very profound emotional experience for the viewer. There are also remarkable the performances of its protagonists starting from Stephen Graham, while behind this TV series, in the role of a father destroyed up to that of the very young and traits disturbing Owen Cooper, in those of a disturbed thirteen year old.

Seeing adolescence means making a very intense emotional journey, facing fears, questioning yourself, living conflicting emotions, reaching the bottom but at the same time gaining experience, even if through a fictional story, of life, the real one. Because yes, this series enters into, overwhelms and confirms itself from the beginning to the end a small serial masterpiece of those that we rarely find on streaming platforms.

To really make the difference after all you have to have courage and adolescence this courage had it from the beginning to the end. Enjoy the wonder of this story even if it will leave you emotionally destroyed.

VOTE: 8.5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bu_oiefndhy