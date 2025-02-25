Teenagence: the new Netflix thriller crime with Stephen Graham, the trailer and when it comes out

An intense story, full of twists and turns, controversial. We are talking about adolescence, the new Netflix crime series starring the former face of Peaky Blinders Stephen Graham who tells how the world of a family is upset by a murder charge. This series brings together Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini, who previously collaborated on the film Candida for Bafta and Bifa Boyling Point – the disaster served, acclaimed by the criticism for its direction in a single sequence plan. The series is conceived and scripted by Graham and by the award -winning Jack Thorne (the swimmers, Joy – The Birth of Ivf). But let’s find out better than what he is talking about.

Teenagence: the plot

Adolescence tells how the balance of a family is upset when a thirteen -year -old boy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who attends her school. Stephen Graham plays Jamie’s father and “legal guardian”, Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters plays inspector Luke Bascombs, while Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to the case of Jamie.

Teenagence: who is in the cast

The cast of teenascence is composed of the English actor Stephen Graham (a Thousand Blows, Peaky Blinders) in the role of Eddie Miller, Ashley Walters in those of Luke Bascombs. Erin Doherty plays Briony Ariston, Faye Marsay, DS Misha Frank while Owen Cooper will be Jamie Miller.

Teenagence: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bu_oiefndhy

Teenagence: When it comes out on Netflix

Teenagence will debut on Netflix on March 13, 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far