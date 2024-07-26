Temptation Island 2024 Report Cards. Tops and Flops





This edition of Temptation Island, the Canale 5 show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia (not exactly one of the most brilliant presenters, but we’ll get back to that shortly), has also come to an end. An edition that, probably more than the previous ones, has had a notable media impact. So let’s take stock of what worked, what didn’t, how the ratings went (and not only). The program – produced by Fascino PGT (Maria De Filippi) and Banijay Italia – puts some engaged couples (usually 6 or 7) to the test. These are unmarried couples with no children in common. They are separated and, for 21 days, live in two nearby villages without being able to see each other, except through videos, edited specifically by the program and shown to them during the now infamous bonfires. But if you are here, reading the report cards (a regular appointment at the end of every reality show), you know the program and its mechanism very well. What you may not know, however, is the opinion of the undersigned, with which you may or may not agree.

Top: Perfect casting and editing

The first observation concerns the cast. Or rather, the castings. When does a TV show “work”? First of all when the castings are well-curated and followed. This year’s couples – Christian and Ludovica, Vittoria and Alex, Lino and Alessia, Jenny and Tony, Siria and Matteo, Luca and Gaia, Raul and Martina – were all interesting. Each of them managed to fuel that mechanism of recognisability that keeps viewers glued to the TV. Or at least those who, at least once, have found themselves in a similar situation, facing problems and difficult moments similar to those described by the protagonists. This would have been enough to ensure that the program flowed serenely. To make everything even more captivating (for those who like this type of television, obviously) there is the editing. Clips and music studied in every little detail. Even the most insignificant detail is enhanced in the best way. It seems like watching a TV series that leaves you breathless.

Ratings: Comparison with last year

Confirming the success of the program, not only a new edition in September (confirmed by Bisciglia himself at the end of the episode of July 25) but above all the ratings. While waiting for the data of the last episode, the others have totaled an average of 3,747,000 viewers, equal to 28.71% share. Also striking is the crescendo of data. If the first episode had reached 24.88% share (it was June 27), exactly one month later (the 24th to be precise) the share was almost 30%. The episode of July 11, to cite another figure, was followed by 3,629,000 viewers. Last year the program had been followed on average by 3,489,000 viewers, with an average share of 26.45%.

Flop: host and reckless gestures

All that glitters is gold? Logically not. First of all the narrator (because host is exaggerated in this context) of the program. Nothing personal, obviously, but Bisciglia should be replaced by someone who could cover his same role, with a less “embalmed” effect. In short, despite having been at the helm of the program for 10 years, he still carries with him some annoying defects: he is too formal, cold. The diction, then, could be improved.

As for the content, nothing new: cuckoldry, victimization galore, toxic relationships. One wonders if the program’s 3,489,000 viewers really have these same sentimental values. Between chairs thrown in the air, insults and offenses: more than in a village in Sardinia it seems like you’re at “Cencio La Parolaccia” (a historic Roman restaurant where guests are insulted by the restaurant’s employees). Then there remains the unknown “acting”. Yes, because some sentences, some gestures seem almost studied at the table. Or perhaps, as is more likely, the protagonists know the program and know what the public expects from them. In short, “a little less”. Less swearing, less thoughtless gestures and more love. But the real one. Like Siria and Matteo, praised by the public for their last bonfire of confrontation, made of listening, peaceful confrontation and understanding. Not a little.

