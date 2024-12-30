Ten films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video in the week that closes 2024 and opens 2025

This week marks the end of 2024 which brought us several prestigious TV series on Prime Video (here are the best ones) and the beginning of 2025 which we hope will be even better, but if you are here it is because you want some advice on choosing what to watch on the streaming platform of Amazon in the next few days. So starting with the new releases, we would like to point out that the action film Absolution arrives on New Year’s Eve, while the following day the British thriller series The Rig returns with its second season and the sentimental film It ends with us comes out on the 3rd. But in the meantime, there are several more or less dated films that will be deleted from the catalog in the next few days: scroll down the list to the bottom to choose your rewatch from the expiring titles. Happy ending and happy beginning!

The Rig 2 (Original UK TV series) – release date 2 January

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo were airlifted to a secret new offshore facility called Stac, nestled in the stunning and dangerous landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical consequences of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and confront unpredictable conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean. The second season will continue to investigate themes of global scope, intertwining the past, present and future of the planet, guiding the viewer to discover spectacular scenery and the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of mining from seabed. David Macpherson has created a new story full of epic emotions and adrenaline-pumping action, with a cast of irresistible characters, including confirmations and new entries.

The Rig review

The trailer for The Rig 2

Absolution (2024 film) – release date January 1st

An aging ex-boxer (Liam Neeson) working for a Boston crime boss (Ron Perlman) receives a shocking diagnosis. Despite her faltering memory, she attempts to undo the sins of her past and reconnect with her children. He is determined to leave a positive legacy for his grandson, but the criminal world is not done with him and will not loosen its grip of its own accord.

It ends with us – We say enough is enough (2024 film) – release date 3 January

It ends with us, Colleen Hoover’s first novel adapted for the big screen, tells the moving story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcame a traumatic childhood to make a new life for herself Boston and chasing his lifelong dream of opening his own business.

Warrior (2011 film) – expiration date January 1st

Marine Tommy Conlon returns home after fourteen years to be trained by his father and participate in “Sparta”, the largest martial arts competition in history. A former wrestling prodigy, Tommy qualifies brilliantly, while his brother Brendan, a former wrestler now a high school teacher, returns to the ring in a desperate attempt to save his family from financial ruin.

Snatch – Lo Strappo (2001 film) – expiry date January 1st

Guy Ritchie presents SNATCH – a sharp and hilarious film about a diamond heist gone wrong, a lively Irish boxer and gypsy… and a very naughty dog.

The Immortal (2010 film) – expiration date January 1st

A story inspired by true events. Charly Matteï has finished with his past as an outlaw and has been leading a quiet life for three years, dedicating himself to his wife and two children. One morning, however, he was abandoned in the car park of the old port of Marseille, with 22 bullets in his body. Against all expectations he will not die…

Silver Linings Playbook (2012 film) – expiration date January 1st

Pat Peoples, a former high school history teacher, has just been released from a mental institution. Rejecting the idea that so much time has passed and that their separation is permanent, Pat spends his days trying to become the man his wife has always wanted. In the meantime, however, he is pleasantly distracted by a beautiful and problematic neighbor.

Mystic Pizza (1989 film) – expiration date January 1st

The growth path of three great friends who work in a pizzeria in the seaside town of Mystic, Connecticut.

Baby Boom (1987 film) – expiration date January 1st

The highly efficient and intelligent JC Wiatt works seventy hours a week at a major New York corporation. Suddenly, as the only relative of a distant cousin who died in an accident, she is entrusted with a little over a year old girl, Elizabeth, abandoned in her arms by a hasty social worker.

Steel Magnolias (1989 film) – expiry date 2 January

Six stars of the big screen such as Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts are the protagonists of this funny and touching story of friendship, love and loss set in a Louisiana parish. At the center of the group of friends is Shelby Eatenton (Julia Roberts), a new bride expecting her first child

Bad Teacher: A Bad Teacher (2011 film) – expiration date January 2nd

After being left by her rich boyfriend, Elisabeth, a foul-mouthed middle school teacher with unorthodox methods, will engage in a bitter duel with a colleague to conquer the school’s model teacher, a substitute scion of a wealthy family.