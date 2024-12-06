Ten films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

For millions of Italian families, this weekend will be the one in which the Christmas tree will be decorated. But before or after that moment, if you want to take a few hours of relaxation, here are our streaming tips dedicated to Prime Video subscribers.

Let’s start with the news, reminding you of the release of the Christmas special Jack Whitehall Christmas Mission, the Spanish film Hildegart – The Red Virgin and two TV series, the Italian The Bad Guy 2 and the Canadian-American The Sticky. Also pay attention to Ricomincio da TAAAC, the comedy with Milanese Imbruttito that has just arrived in the catalogue.

Let’s now move on to the expiring titles, to inform you that several very interesting films will be canceled in the next few days: from a classic like The Bridge on the River Kwai to the thriller Sinister, from the cult Closer which turns 20 in these days to another like Julie & Julia, and then again the irresistible Shock Therapy and finally the science fiction The 6th day. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Jack Whitehall Christmas Mission (Original Christmas special) – release date 3 December

‘Tis the season of gifts, resolutions and, of course, Christmas specials. This is why Prime Video has created the ideal Christmas gift for lovers of the comedy genre. In this hilarious film, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the US with only four days left to get back to the UK in time for Christmas. Jack thus embarks on an incredible and, according to some, far-fetched journey involving planes, trains, sleds pulled by huskies and bobsleds. A series of famous characters, conveniently placed, will help (and hinder) Jack to navigate the Christmas chaos, in an attempt to get home on time.

Part comedy, part travelogue, Jack will be joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies who, together with the unmistakable British humor that distinguishes the protagonist, will give life to a lively international cast destined to provide laugh-out-loud laughter. Will Jack be able to get home in time? Or will he be forced to spend the holidays in the United States?

Hildegart – The Red Virgin (Original film) – release date 5 December

Hildegart is conceived and educated by her mother Aurora to be the woman of the future, becoming one of the brightest minds of 1930s Spain and one of the main European points of reference on female sexuality. At 18, Hildegart begins to experience freedom and meets Abel Velilla, who helps her explore a new way of living and feeling and break away from her mother’s rigid control. Aurora fears losing her hold on her daughter and does everything she can to prevent Hildegart from moving away. The two women clash on a summer night in 1933, thus putting an end to the “Hildegart Project”.

The Bad Guy 2 (Original TV series) – release date 5 December

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The second season of The Bad Guy focuses on the war for Suro’s unobtainable archive, years of wiretaps between the boss and state bigwigs. Everyone would like it: Nino, Luvi, Il Maggiore Testanuda, Teresa, Leonarda. The archive thus becomes an existential battlefield between past and future, a time bomb ready to explode in the hands of whoever manages to take possession of it. The long-awaited new chapter of the dark comedy is directed by Giuseppe G. Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana and stars Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Stefano Accorsi, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania, Fabrizio Ferracane, Carolina Crescentini, Aldo Baglio, Alessandro Him, Antonio Zavatteri, Guia Jelo, Bebo Storti, Gianfeliceprendito and Francesco Zenzola.

The Sticky – The Big Theft (Original TV series) – release date 6 December

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The Sticky is a fast-paced dark comedy series from Blumhouse Television, inspired by a real-life theft in 2012 that made international headlines, with maple syrup stolen from Quebec’s national reserves worth over $18 million dollars. The series follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a tenacious middle-aged maple syrup farmer who, when the authorities threaten to take away everything she loves, decides to turn to crime. He teams up with a hot-tempered Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a kindly French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to pull off a multimillion-dollar theft of Quebec’s maple syrup reserves.

I start again from TAAAC (2024 film) – release date 2 December

Mr. Imbruttito finds himself in big trouble, after losing his job, home and family following the acquisition of his company by an American multinational very attentive to inclusion and sustainability. To make ends meet, he will find himself working as a rider and other jobs that he has always despised.

Sinister (2013 film) – expiration date December 9th

Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke), a true crime writer, decides to move into a new house with his family to work on his next book. He doesn’t know, however, that right in the new home, a year earlier, the terrible massacre he would like to write about took place: an entire family was exterminated and it won’t be the last.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957 film) – expiry date 11 December

When British prisoners of war build a vital railway bridge in enemy-occupied Burma, Allied commandos are ordered to destroy it in David Lean’s epic World War II adventure The Bridge On The River Kwai.

Julie & Julia (2009 film) – expiration date December 11th

In the film Julie & Julia, a very famous chef manages to create the winning recipe for a dissatisfied and frustrated employee. A true story that illustrates how the life and recipe book of Julia Child (Meryl Streep, Oscar® 1982, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Sophie’s Choice) inspired Julie Powell (Amy Adams Doubt), a novice writer, to prepare 524 dishes in 365 days.

Shock Therapy (2003 film) – expiry date 11 December

Following an escalation of an argument on a plane, shy businessman Dave Buznik is court-ordered to undergo anger management therapy with specialist Buddy Rydell. But when Buddy moves into Dave’s house to crack down on therapy, Dave sees his entire life crumble.

The 6th Day (2001 film) – expiry date 11 December

An unscrupulous businessman uses genetic engineering to profit from human cloning. When he reproduces the wrong person he will have to deal with a man determined to regain possession of his identity and his life at all costs.

Closer (2004 film) – expiration date December 11th

A witty, romantic and very dangerous love story about chance encounters, love at first sight and occasional betrayals. From director Mike Nichols, a critically acclaimed film about four strangers – Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen – who nevertheless all play roles in each other’s lives. Adapted from the award-winning play by Patrick Marber.

The First Knight (1995 film) – expiry date 11 December

Having brought peace to Camelot, King Arthur intends to marry Princess Guinevere, who accepts the offer. The renegade knight Malagant, eager to take over the lands of Guinevere, tries to capture her, but Lancelot, a wanderer very skilled with the sword, intervenes. Bound by duties and esteem for Arthur, Guinevere becomes queen and has Lancelot made a knight