Ten films to watch on Prime Video in the last weekend of the year

Last weekend of the year, and today too here we are with our streaming advice aimed at Prime Video subscribers. For this weekend there are no new TV series coming out or expiring, so if you want to watch a series we recommend you consult our list of the best releases of 2024 on Prime Video.

On the other hand, we suggest ten films. Starting, rightly, with the new Is It Your Fault?, the highly anticipated sequel to It’s My Fault. And then, among the expiring titles, it is full of unmissable pearls: scroll the list to the bottom and make your choice!

Is it your fault? (Original film) – release date December 27th

After the success of Is It My Fault? the highly anticipated Spanish Original film Is It Your Fault? arrives, which once again sees Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the respective roles of Noah and Nick. Their love seems to be unbreakable, despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. But Nick’s job and Noah’s start at college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of an ex-girlfriend seeking revenge and the unclear intentions of Nick’s mother will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people go out of their way to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

The trailer for It’s Your Fault?

District 9 (2009 film) – expiration date January 2nd

From producer Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and director Neill Blomkamp, ​​a stunning sci-fi thriller filled with stunning special effects and bold realism. The film portrays a world where aliens have landed, only to be relegated to the slums of Johannesburg.

21 (2008 film) – expiration date January 2nd

Based on a true story, MIT students perfected the art of card counting and won millions of dollars in Las Vegas casinos. Struggling with his tuition, Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess) is secretly recruited by MIT’s most gifted students for a daring plan to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Hitch – He Really Understands Women (2005 film) – expiration date January 2nd

Meet Hitch (Will Smith), New York’s biggest matchmaker. Love is his profession and he will find your soul mate in just three dates, guaranteed! That’s exactly what happens when Albert Brennman (TV’s Kevin James, “The King of Queens”) wins the heart of beautiful heiress Allegra Cole (supermodel Amber Valletta).

Uptown Girls (2003 film) – due date January 2nd

Molly is a spoiled party girl who just ran out of money. Ray is a naughty little girl who has just been left without a nanny. When Molly is hired as Ray’s new nanny, it’s the perfect opportunity for both of them to change their lives.

Spaceballs (1988 film) – expiration date January 2nd

A war between two planets breaks out due to a shortage of breathable air.

Kill Bill – Volume 1 (2003 film) – expiration date January 2nd

The Bride dressed in blood lies at the foot of the altar, dying with the child in her womb. After 4 years in a coma, revenge will be needed. With U. Thurman, D. Carradine

Eat Pray Love (2010 film) – expiry date 2 January

In Eat Pray Love, Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) is a modern woman who wants to travel the world and wonder, rediscovering and reconnecting with her true inner self. Gilbert, at a crossroads after getting divorced, decides to take a long sabbatical from work to get out of her comfort zone, risking everything to change her life.

Lightning and Lightfoot (1974 film) – due date January 2nd

Film legends Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges play a pair of modern-day outlaws in this witty, action-packed thriller. Riding Thunderbolt and Lightfoot are the sadistic George Kennedy and the foolish Geoffrey Lewis.

The Hot Night of Inspector Tibbs (1967 film) – expiry date 2 January

Black detective helps a sheriff solve a murder.