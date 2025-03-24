Ten movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this week

For the last week of March, the first video schedule is particularly full of unmissable events. Let’s start with the news, including the fifth edition of Lol: whoever laughs is out, the third season of Bosch: Legacy, the film Holland, the documentary Giovanni Soldini – my tour of the world.

But take a look at the expiring content, because at the end of the month many films and also series such as Doctor Who and Condor expire. Scroll through the list to the end, make your choice and good vision.

Giovanni Soldini – My Around the World (Docu -Film Exclusive) – Release date 25 March

From the ancient ports of the Mediterranean to the beaches of the Atlantic, from the Caribbean islands to the Pacific, to the Chinese sea and the bays of India, sailing on the ancient commercial routes: Soldini’s journey is proposed as an ecological company even before sporty.

LOL: Whoever laughs is out of season 5 (show Original Italy) – Release date 27 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 6 episodes all together: 6 episodes, 5 available from 27 March and the last available from 3 April

The comedy show of the records produced in Italy returns for the fifth season with new protagonists: Federico Basso, Enrico Brignano, Flora Canto, Tommy Cassi, Raul Cremona, Geppi Cucciari, Valeria Graci, Andrea Pisani, Marta Zoboli. An aspiring comedian, winner of the second season of the Original Lol Talent Show show, will join the cast again this year: whoever makes you laugh is inside. To observe the hilarious comic race from the control room in the guise of referees and conductors, two new exceptional hosts: Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus.

Holland (Film Original USA) – release date 27 March

In this compelling thriller with a pressing rhythm, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, teacher and housewife with a seemingly perfect life with her husband, esteemed pillar of the community (Matthew Macfadyen) and his son (Jude Hill) in the Holland idyllic, Michigan – Tulip City – which precipitates in a spiral of events of events. Dark. Nancy and her affable colleague (Gael García Bernal) begin to feed suspicions about a secret, and they will end up discovering that nothing in their lives is as it seems.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (Original US TV series) – Exit date 27 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 10 episodes, the first 4 available from 27 March and the next outgoing two every week

In the third season of Bosch: the inheritance, based on the best-seller novels by Michael Connelly “The desert star” and “black ice”, the investigation on the murder of Kurt Dockweiler brings to light dangerous secrets and threatens to ruin the lives of our three protagonists. The disappearance of a family torments Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. Honey “Money” Chandler is preparing to become the next district prosecutor of Los Angeles and Maddie Bosch remains involved in a series of violent robberies.

Doctor Who (TV series 2006, seasons 1-10) – Date of expiration 1 April

Many adventures in time and space with the ninth doctor and his partner Rose.

Passage to India (Film 1985) – Expiry date 1 April

Adela these arrives in India to marry her boyfriend, a magistrate of the province. Raised in the environment of the British Provincial Society and anxious to see ‘true India’, he is happy to get to know Aziz, a young Indian doctor.

57 seconds (Film 2023) – Date of expiration 1 April

Franklin is a blogger passionate about technology that gets the opportunity of life: a magical ring that is able to make those who own it for 57 seconds travel in the past. Franklin initially uses this new power to be able to remodel his life, but soon catalyzes his energies against the pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister’s death.

Missouri (Film 1976) – Expiry date 1 April

Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson light up the screen in this provocative story that speaks of a Master’s master in Montana who takes on a professional killer to eliminate a gang of horse thieves.

Condor (TV series 2018, seasons 1-2) – expiration date 1 April

Based on the novel “The six days of the Condor” by James Graty and the script “The three days of the Condor” by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, the series follows a CIA analyst who casually discovers a plan that threatens the lives of millions of people.

Rollerball (Film 1975) – Date of expiration 1 April

Rollerball is set in the next century when 6 megacorporations control the entire world economy. They elaborate a brutal and bloody game – rollerball – with the aim of letting you vent the innate aggression of man of man.

Austin Powers – The counter -thick (film 1997) – expiration date 1 April

London, 1967 Day ago the fashion photographer, at night he becomes a spy ready to put himself at the service of his majesty at the first hint of trouble. After making the last mission, he is hibernated together with his bitter enemy, the very dangerous Dr. Evil.

Alpha Dog (Film 2007) – Date of expiration 1 April

Inspired by the Veria story of the kidnapping of Nicholas Markowitz, teenager kidnapped and trapped in a dangerous tour of drug dealers. His innocence will clash with a ruthless world, leading to tragic consequences.

Betrayed -Tradita (Film 1988) – Date of expiration 1 April

Debra Winger and Tom Berenger in a story of high voltage treason. An FBI agent is in love with a suspect of murder with a shocking secret. With John Heard, John Mahoney, Richard Libertini, Betsy Blair and Ted Levine.

The Supervisory of the Aug (Film 1981) – Date of expiration 1 April

Donald Sutherland in this thriller is a Nazi spy betrayed by the passion for a married woman (Kate Nelligan), in an intriguing mix of romanticism and espionage in the England of the Second World War.