Ten movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

This weekend on Prime Videos there are many content not to be missed, both among the latest releases and among the expiring titles. Let’s start with the news, where we point out the complete release of the new series by Maccio Capatonda, despair zone, the film Duplicity and the new episodes of the third seasons of Reacher and The Wheel of Time. But if you want to leave something for the next few days there is no problem, because among the expiring titles it is full of films to be reviewed: scroll our list to choose the one most suitable for you. Good choice and good weekend!

Descrat Zone (Original Italy TV series) – Exit date 20 March

Number of episodes and output mode: 6 episodes all together

Maccio Capatonda is going through a period of profound crisis, personal and professional. He believes he has lost inspiration until, on his way, he crosses Professor Braggadocio, a luminary of psychology. The psychologist promises to cure him with a new shock therapy. He will force him to get out of his comfort zone, subjecting him to a series of tests capable of radically overturning his existence. Every week, Maccio will have to complete a task that will undermine an area of ​​his life and force him to face his greatest fears, from the death to the anxiety of losing control, from emotional dependence to attachment to material goods. Entering his, very personal, despair zone, will it be the best way to overcome the crisis?

The despair zone review

The duplicity of Tyler Perry (Film Original USA) – release date 20 March

Marley (Kat Graham), a famous lawyer, is facing her most personal case when she is entrusted with her task of discovering the truth behind the killing of her husband (Joshua Adeyeye) of her best friend Fela (Meagan Tandy). Aided by her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former policeman who became a private investigator – Marley will have to try to understand what really happened, ending up at the center of an intricate labyrinth of deceptions and betrayals.

REACHER 3 EPISODE 7 (Original US series) – Exit date 20 March

Episode title: “We go to Los Angeles”. Reacher and Duffy go to Los Angeles to conclude a deal and subsequently Neagley arrives in Maine to help Reacher get the answers he is looking for.

The wheel of time 3 episode 4 (Original US series) – Exit date 20 March

Episode title: “The path to the Lancia”. Rand faces his family’s forgotten story while Moiraine learns the devastating truth about his future.

They were boys on the boat (Film 2023) – Date of expiration 29 March

This illuminating true story follows the events of a team of disadvantaged who, who ended up in the spotlight at the height of the Great Depression, belongs to the international stars of rowing at the Berlin summer Olympics in 1936.

Hot Summer Nights (Film 2018) – Expire date 31 March

During the holidays in Cape Cod, the clumsy teenager Daniel decides to get into business with a young rebel of the place that passes marijuana. Soon Daniel will begin to have a new self -awareness, also coming to fall in love with the enigmatic sister of his partner …

The man of the moon (film 1991) – expiration date 1 April

Maureen and her sister Dani are very tied. Love a boy risks ruining the relationship.

Men and Topi (Film 1992) – Date of expiration 1 April

During the great depression, a seasonal laborer takes care of his friend: a kind giant suffering from mental retardation.

The International (Film 2009) – Expareive date 1 April

The Interpol Louis Salinger agent, together with the District Deputy Prosecutor Eleanor Whitman, tries to unmask an influential banker, involved in the illegal traffic of weapons managed by one of the largest criminal organizations in the world.

Soldier Jane (Film 1997) – Date of expiration 1 April

Female action starring the Lieutenant of the American Navy Jordan (Demi Moore), who joins the group of special forces, obstinate to demonstrate his value and earn respect in a world dominated by men.

I run away from the city – Life, love and cows (film 1991) – expiration date 1 April

The forty -year -old Mitchs, and and Phil, who have always discovering a day that their life has passed without leaving a real meaning. And here is a different holiday, one of those organized for tourists eager to find that contact with nature now lost for generations in large cities.

30 seconds from the end (film 1986) – expiration date 1 April

After three years of insulation Manny escapes from a penitentiary in Alaska with the young Buck. Finding thirty degrees below zero, the two go up on a train but the driver dies of a heart attack and manny and his partner are alone, launched towards the unknown, on the crazy convoy.

La Casa Russia (Film 1990) – Date of expiration 1 April

The English publisher Barley Blair leads a lonely life, whose major pleasures are drinking whiskey and playing the saxophone. Since the beginning of the Perestroîka, he came into contact with artists and dissident writers of the Soviet Union. He will find himself in Moscow, involved in an investigation into Soviet nuclear potential, alongside a beautiful Russian publishing.