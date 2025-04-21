Ten movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week

Do you have a few days of vacation and want to take advantage of it to watch something about first videos? Whether you are on vacation or not, like every Monday here are our streaming tips caught between the latest releases and expire content.

Among the news we point out the Fanta Horror Ash film and above all the new Étoile series, of the creators of a mother for friend and the fantastic Mrs. Maisel. And then watch out for the expiring titles, because there is Rocco Schiavone and there are many films that deserve to be (re) seen. Scroll our list, make your choice and good week.

Ash: Fatal ash (Original Film Use genre Thriller science fiction) – release date 24 April

A woman wakes up on a distant planet and discovers that the crew of her space station was fiercely slaughtered. Thus begins to investigate the incident, triggering a terrifying chain of events.

Étoile (Original USA -Frantal series Dramedy genre) – Release date 24 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 Binge episodes

Set between New York and Paris, the eight episodes series Étoile follows the dancers and the artistic staff of two world -renowned dance companies, which, to save their historical institutions, will try an ambitious move: exchange the most talented students.

Rocco Schiavone seasons 1-5 (TV series) – Date of expiration April 26th

Deputy Chief Schiavone is a rough character. Romano to the core, finds himself having to perform his functions in Aosta, a city in which he was transferred for disciplinary reasons. He is a man with a completely personal ethical sense, which rarely coincides with what a policeman should have. He has blossomed, violent and his actions often overflow the margins of legality.

As adults (film 2023) – expiration date 28 April

Marco, Tato, Serena and Leo are 8 years old and are inseparable friends. On the evening of Marco’s birthday they find themselves turning off the candles and together they express the same desire: to become great. The time of one night and here they are magically peer of their parents but with the behaviors and thoughts typical of children … but will it be all how they imagined?

The blow (Film 2001) – expiration date 29 April

The grandson of a jewelry thief is sent to participate in a robbery to make sure that a longtime accomplice divides the booty honestly.

All the men of the king (film 2006) – expiration date 29 April

The absolute power corrupts in every sense in the adaptation of the screenwriter/director Steven Zaillian (Oscar winner for the screenplay of Schindler’s List) of the famous novel by Robert Pen Warren, All the King’s Men, with a cast of Star headed by Sean Penn, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, James Gandolfini and Anthony Hopkins.

24 hours (Film 2002) – Date of expiration 29 April

A couple in the balance between kidnappings, redemptions and family crises. The anesthesiologist Will and his wife Karen, an emerging designer, live with their six -year -old daughter, Abby, in Portland. The girl is kidnapped. The two have 24 hours to react to the aggression.

Risk for two (Film 2006) – Date of expiration 29 April

A quarterback with a broken future enters sports betting thanks to a unleashed bookmaker.

Drunk of love (Film 2003) – Date of expiration 29 April

Winner of the prize for the best direction at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, “this weird love story between two out of place people who try to find themselves in a hostile world is a comedy full of discomfort and anger that becomes unexpectedly sweet and pure”. Adam Sandler performs in an incredible and unusual performance in the role of Barry Egan

The Prestige (Film 2006) – Date of expiration April 30th

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are two illusionists who, in the careful attempt to overcome each other, end up sinking into a series of fatal deceptions.

Jumper – Without Borders (Film 2008) – Date of expiration April 30th

A young man with the ability to teleport, protected in secret by his absent and fighting mother, grows up and tries to woo his girlfriend while he is impetus in a war with a “jumper” colleague and with “Harlequins,” a left group dedicated to eradicating jumpers.

The cure of wellness (film 2017) – expiration date 30 April

A young and ambitious manager is sent to a mysterious “wellness center” to resume the CEO of his company, but soon he discovers that behind his idyllic facade, horrible secrets are hidden.