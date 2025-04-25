Ten movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

If you are looking for directions to choose what to watch in streaming on Prime Videos in this long weekend, characterized by the Liberation Day and the funeral of Pope Francis, here are our suggestions selected between news and expiring titles. Among the new releases we point out the Mortal Horror Ash film and the Étoile series, by Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino; New entry into the catalog also for the Marvel Film Venom: The Last Dance. Also pay attention to the expiring content because there are the 9 seasons of The Flash and a lot of films, including some cult of Christopher Nolan. To you the choice and good weekend.

Ash: Fatal ash (Original Film Use genre Thriller science fiction) – release date 24 April

A woman wakes up on a distant planet and discovers that the crew of her space station was fiercely slaughtered. Thus begins to investigate the incident, triggering a terrifying chain of events.

Ash review

Étoile (Original USA -Frantal series Dramedy genre) – Release date 24 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 Binge episodes

Set between New York and Paris, the eight episodes series Étoile follows the dancers and the artistic staff of two world -renowned dance companies, which, to save their historical institutions, will try an ambitious move: exchange the most talented students.

The review of Étoile

Venom: The Last Dance (Film 2024) – release date 25 April

Tom Hardy returns in the role of Venom, one of the most famous and complex characters of Marvel, for the latest film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Branched by both their worlds and with the circle that tightens around them, the duo is forced to a devastating decision that will make the curtain fall on their last dance.

True Story (Film 2015) – Date of expiration April 30th

Reporter Michael Finkel meets the killer who stole his identity.

The Fountain (Film 2006) – Date of expiration April 30th

Two souls immortally linked transcend the boundaries of time and space, one to the desperate search for the responses that will save the other, and reach the promise of eternal life.

The Flash (TV series 2014, seasons 1-9) – expiration date 1 May

After being hit by lightning, the forensic scientist Barry Allen awakens from a nine -month coma with the gift of superveling. By allocating with the Star workshops, Barry plays the role of flash, the fastest man in the world, to protect his city.

Inception (Film 2015) – Date of expiration 1 May

A thief that steals company secrets through the use of dream sharing technology, has the reverse task of inserting an idea in the mind of a general manager.

Tenat (Film 2020) – Expiry date 1 May

Armed only of a word – Tenat – and fighting for the survival of the whole world, the protagonist is involved in a mission through the twilight world of international espionage, which will take place beyond real time.

Interstellar (Film 2014) – Date of expiration 1 May

While our time on Earth comes to the conclusion, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission: traveling in space, to find the future of humanity.

One night from Leoni (Film 2009) – Date of expiration 1 May

Three friends wake up after a bachelor party in Las Vegas, without any memory of the previous night and the disappeared bachelor. Then the city will go to find their friend before his wedding.

Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge (Film 2019) – Date of expiration 1 May

The true story of the struggle between Ford and Ferrari to win the race of Le Mans in 1966.

Dunkirk (Film 2017) – Date of expiration 1 May

3 Oscar awards for the daring Dynamo operation, the miraculous naval evacuation of the allied troops during the II World War. With Kenneth Branagh.