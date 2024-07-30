Terminator Zero, Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Anime: When It Comes Out

The sci-fi anime TV series “Terminator Zero”, developed by Mattson Tomlin and set in the universe of the “Terminator” franchise, is coming to Netflix. The anime, centered

on new characters and consisting of eight episodes, the story centers on Eiko Takahashi, leader of a group that is trying to survive after the artificial intelligence Skynet has taken control of the entire world. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Terminator Zero” comes out on Netflix, but first we remind you that the series is produced by the animation studio Production IG and Skydance Television.

Terminator Zero: The Plot

“Terminator Zero” is set in a dystopian future where humanity is on the brink of extinction at the hands of Skynet, an advanced artificial intelligence that has become self-aware – now controlling the planet – and has triggered a global apocalypse. The TV series follows a group of survivors who try to fight back against these machines to turn the tide of the conflict and liberate the world.

From the official synopsis, we learn that a soldier is sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She is Eiko Takahashi and she arrives from 2022 to 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who is working to launch a new artificial intelligence system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the complex morality of his creation, he is hunted by a relentless assassin from the future who will forever alter the fates of his three children.

Recall that Eiko Takahashi is a young leader determined to free humanity from the machines. Later, she and other survivors discover the secret project called “Zero”, which could be the key to destroying artificial intelligence once and for all. With time running out, they must face countless challenges to infiltrate the territories controlled by the machines and complete their mission before it’s too late.

Terminator Zero: The Voice Cast

The main cast members of the anime TV series are:

The Terminator (voiced by Timothy Olyphant): A cybernetic assassin sent back in time to eliminate Malcolm Lee.

Malcolm Lee (voiced by Andre Holland): The scientist developing an artificial intelligence ready to compete with Skynet.

Eiko (voiced by Sonoya Mizuno) – A resistance soldier sent from 2022 to protect Malcolm and his children from the Terminate and prevent the launch of Kokoro.

Kokoro (voiced by Rosario Dawson): An artificial intelligence developed by Malcolm Lee who is Japan’s answer to counter Skynet and “If brought online, she will have the same powers as Skynet.”

The Prophet (voiced by Ann Dowd): The spiritual and philosophical leader of the Resistance, described as “a light that guides the survivors in the darkness of the unknown future that lies ahead.”

Terminator Zero: when is it released?

When is “Terminator Zero” coming out on Netflix? The anime TV series is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on August 29, 2024.