Territory, the new Netflix western series: plot and when it comes out

“Territory” arrives on Netflix, the new western TV series directed by Greg McLean, known for films such as “Wolf Creek” and “La Brea”. The series is the result of a collaboration between the production companies Easy Tiger and Ronde, while the screenplay is written by Timothy Lee and Ben Davies, also creators of this story set in the Australian outback. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Territory” comes out on Netflix.

Territory: the plot

The plot of “Territory” is set in the most remote and semi-desert regions of Australia, where the death of an influential cattle magnate triggers a fierce power struggle for control of the largest ranch in the world. The once powerful Lawson family is now at the center of generational tensions that threaten to destroy their dynasty. Meanwhile, rival ranchers, desert gangsters, indigenous elders, and wealthy mine owners prepare to vie for empire, and they’re all waiting anxiously. In this context, suspicions emerge about the tycoon’s death: in the official trailer of the TV series, in fact, it is hypothesized that it is not an accident, which gives rise to an escalation of violence and armed clashes.

Territory: the cast

The cast of “Territory” includes Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson, the ruthless head of the family, Michael Dorman as the latter’s son, Graham, and Anna Torv as Emily, Graham’s wife, while Sam Corlett is Marshall, another member of the Lawson family. Joining the protagonists of the story are Jay Ryan, Sara Wiseman, Dan Wyllie, and Clarence Ryan. Completing the team of actors are Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek, Kylah Day, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle, Tyler Spencer and Jake Ryan (“The Great Gatsby”).

Territory: when it comes out on Netflix

The new Netflix western TV series, “Territory”, will be released on the streaming service on October 24th.