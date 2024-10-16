Tesla’s Optimus Gen 2 robots at the Cybercab event are agile, but are they autonomous? What they can do

Optimus Gen 2. Credit: Tesla.



A group of humanoid robots Optimus Gen 2 produced by TeslaElon Musk’s car company, showed in Los Angeles during the event Cybercab dedicated to the presentation of the new Tesla Robovan (a sort of self-driving shuttle). Musk took the opportunity to praise the capabilities of its robots, underlining how advanced they are compared to the first prototype shown to public in 2022. Today, Optimus robots can walk, perform daily tasks such as carrying packages or watering plants, and even interact with people : looking at them they seem capable of carrying out household tasks. Videos released show robots walking through crowds, performing synchronized dances and serving drinks. From what we learn from some online sources, such as The VergeTesla would have partly cheated in showing off these “droids”, which they were partly controlled by human personnel.

The evolution of Tesla’s Optimus project

During the event, Musk spoke about how the Optimus project was initially met with skepticism. But since then, Tesla has worked tirelessly to develop a prototype that can move autonomously and perform relatively complex tasks. Optimus Gen 2 is a humanoid robot, that is, a robot with human appearance, which uses artificial intelligence to perform a wide range of actions. Among the most spectacular demonstrations was one in which a legion of robots walked through the event room greeting the audience and interacting in a natural way with the people present.

THE’evolution of the Optimus project has followed an impressive path: from the first prototype shown to the public in 2022, capable of performing only elementary movements, we have now arrived at a robot capable of walking, autonomously calibrating its arms and legs, balancing on one leg and carrying out activities repetitive or dangerous. During the event, Musk also said that Optimus robots are capable of interacting with children and serving drinks to guests. These practical applications (some of which can be seen in the following video) represent only a small part of Optimus’ potential.

It must be said, however, that at least some of the robots seen during the event Cybercab they were controlled by humans. The site The Vergein this regard he stated:

There are clear clues to support these claims (that the robots used in Tesla’s presentation were controlled by humans, Ed.), such as the fact that the robots all have different voices or that their responses are immediate, accompanied by gestures.

The Morgan Stanley analyst is of the same opinion, Adam Jonaswho reported:

We understood that these robots did not operate completely autonomously, but relied on tele-ops, so it was more a demonstration of agility than intelligence.

The future of Musk’s Optimus humanoid robots

In any case, regarding the future of Optimus robotsMusk maintains his ambitious vision. The owner of Tesla has in fact stated that he would like to produce them in series to make them available at a relatively accessible price, between 20,000 and 30,000 dollars. This figure, while significant, could be justified by the potential versatility of Optimus robots. It is clear that there is still a long way to go, but it is equally undeniable that the humanoid robot sector is in great turmoil and progressing very rapidly.