Thank You, Next 3: the Turkish romantic series returns, trailer and when it comes out

After conquering the public with a brilliant and contemporary tale of relationships, “Thank You, Next” – the international title of the Turkish series “Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti” – is now preparing to return with a third season that could change pace. Certainly new sentimental entanglements, but also greater depth and a more mature look at the protagonists. The success of the first two seasons has consolidated the series among the most followed titles on the platform, and now the wait for the new episodes is fueled by a clear idea: to tell about love without filters, with fragility and the desire for rebirth.

Thank You Next 3: the plot

The protagonist of the story is Leyla, still marked by a relationship that has left repercussions. The past continues to weigh on his choices, but this time something changes: he decides to no longer let himself be defined by others, trying to rewrite the rules of his own love life. In the new chapter, the story moves to a more intimate and reflective terrain and the dynamics between the characters are more complex and less predictable. An unexpected meeting leads Leyla to confront a bond she hadn’t taken into account; and which forces her to question certainties and fears. If in the first seasons a light tone dominated, now the narrative seems to focus on a more marked sentimental realism. Relationships are no longer just a playground, but become spaces in which identities, weaknesses and desires for change emerge. Leyla’s path thus appears as a search for balance between what has been and what could be.

The title itself – “Thank You, Next” – therefore seems to find its most complete expression in the third season: leaving the past behind to build something new, even at the cost of breaking consolidated balances.

Thank You Next 3: the cast

The main actress of the series is still Serenay Sarıkaya, the central name of the series in the role of Leyla. We then find Metin Akdülger, Hakan Kurtaş, Boran Kuzum, Ahmet Rıfat Şungar and Meriç Aral, interpreters who contributed to building the choral identity of the series.

From a production point of view, the project is signed by Ay Yapım, one of the most solid realities in the Turkish television scene.

Thank You Next 3: when it comes out on Netflix

The third season of “Thank You, Next” arrives on the platform on May 8, 2026. After a rather regular publication pace (with one season per year) the series therefore confirms its continuity.

Thank You Next 3: the original trailer

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