The 158-carat yellow diamond found under the Arctic, formed 2,000 million years ago and considered a global rarity

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The Diavik minelocated in the Northwest Territories of Canadaunearthed an extraordinary 158.20-carat rough yellow diamond just before its final closure. The multinational Rio Tinto, operator of the subarctic deposit, described the piece as “one of the most significant gem discoveries in the North American country in recent years.” The find stands out for its large size and the rarity of its tone within the history of local production.

This gem was formed 2 billion years ago under extreme geological pressures and temperatures, making it an exceptional geological piece. Matt Breen, director of operations at the site, said in an official report that the crystal constitutes “a miracle of nature and a testament to the skill and strength” of the miners who brave the hostile climate near the site. Arctic Circle.

What are the characteristics of the yellow diamond found in Canada?

An impressive 158.20 carat rough gem ranks among the largest finds in Canadian mining history, where discoveries are usually smaller. This mineral has a structure with great potential for carving and polishing in fine jewelry, a process that will determine its final display weight.

The characteristic tone of the stone arises from the intrusion of nitrogen atoms in its crystalline network, which alters light absorption and generates that warm hue. In this regard, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) highlights that specimens with intense color within the ‘fancy’ category are “especially rare and valued by collectors and luxury markets.”

Although the corporation Rio Tinto prefers to keep the economic estimate of the piece confidential, various specialists anticipate that the large colored crystals reach million-dollar prices. The final commercial valuation at international auctions will depend on the clarity, intensity of hue and final finish of the gem.

Why is the discovery of this yellow diamond in Canada a global rarity?

Mining industry specialists unearthed an exceptional gem at the remote Diavik mine, located in the Canadian northern territories. The complex extracts resources under extreme subarctic conditions, where the intense cold and complex logistics challenge the activities of the operators in this engineering work on a daily basis.

The uniqueness of the piece The reason is that yellow crystals represent less than 1% of the historical production of this deposit, traditionally focused on white gems. This specimen stands out as one of the five treasures exceeding 100 carats discovered in the firm’s two decades of operations, which “underlines its exceptionality.”

The scientific and commercial discovery occurred just when the mining center is approaching the cessation of its activities after generating more than 150 million carats. This final milestone adds deep historical value for gemstone researchers and collectors seeking to record the final secrets of the iconic excavation.

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