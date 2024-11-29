The 200 thousand euro "banana" (which we pay)

Culture

The 200 thousand euro “banana” (which we pay)

The 200 thousand euro “banana” (which we pay)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The 200 thousand euro “banana” (which we pay)
Behind the scenes of the X Factor: we enter the microworld that makes the talent show possible
Georgia suspends membership of the European Union