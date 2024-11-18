The +34 area code scam from Spain works like the one from France: how to defend yourself

Over the past few days, many users have reported suspicious calls coming from numbers with international prefix +34which corresponds to that of Spain. These seemingly harmless calls often turn out to be attempts telephone phishing or vishinga fraudulent technique for stealing sensitive information used with increasing success by cybercriminals. Among the main targets are people looking for work, attracted by offers that seem authentic but which in reality hide significant dangers. Once contact is made, the scammer may move the conversation on WhatsAppasking for personal details, documents or even bank details under the guise of finalizing a hiring process. This scheme, if not recognized, can lead to identity theft or significant financial losses. Knowing how this scam works and adopting preventative strategies is essential to protect you and your data.

How the Spain +34 area code scam works

There +34 (0034) prefix scam it works similarly to that of other telephone scams perpetrated with foreign prefixes, such as the Portugal scam and the Netherlands scam. In fact, it all starts with a phone call from an unknown number, characterized in this case by the Spanish prefix. The content of the message varies, but often consists of a pre-recorded audio that invites the user to save the number to continue the dialogue on messaging apps, generally WhatsApp. Among the most common scenarios is that of a job offer, justified by the receipt of a CV. This strategy is particularly effective and insidious with those who have recently sent applications, perhaps even abroad, increasing the possibility of an interaction with the scammer.

Once the communication is moved to WhatsApp, the criminal initiates a more personal conversation, disguised as an interview, and it is at this point that the cybercriminal requests additional details to complete the alleged intake. Gradually, sensitive data is requested, including documents and bank details. All these elements can be exploited for identity theft or unauthorized access to victims’ bank accounts.

How to protect yourself from telephone scams with the +34 area code in Spain

For protect you from this and other telephone scamsthe first rule is that of be wary of calls from unknown numbersespecially with international dialing codes. If for some reason you decide to reply, never provide personal information or sensitive data. No serious company requests such information via phone calls or messages.

To protect yourself, we suggest that you block suspicious numbersusing the integrated functions of your smartphone. You can too set the block for all numbers not saved in your phone’s address book and anti-spam filters (if available), so as to significantly reduce the risk of receiving fraudulent calls.

The key to countering these and other similar scams is to keep your attention high. Without this, you would not be able to recognize the techniques used by scammers and, consequently, you would not be able to defend yourself.